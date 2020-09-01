CHURCH HILL — The new “carpet” is down on Volunteer High School’s football field, which is on schedule to be completed in time for Hawkins County’s biggest football game of the year later this month.
Both of Hawkins County’s main high schools will have the opportunity to christen the new artificial turf surface together on Sept. 18, when Volunteer hosts the annual Battle of Hawkins County football game between Volunteer and Cherokee.
Baseline Sports Construction President Will Ferguson, who is installing Volunteer’s turf, told the Times News on Monday that the project is on schedule for a mid- September completion.
“We’ve had good weather this far, and we’ve made good progress, so I feel pretty good about that (mid-September completion),” Ferguson said. “We’ve got all the site work done and got curbs in place and got the goal posts up and the stone in. Now the turf crew is working on installing the turf.”
Ferguson added, “All the main rolls of turf are in place, and now were putting in what we call inlays, which are the hash marks, numbers, letters — that kind of stuff.”
The biggest inlay is Volunteer’s 25-foot-by-25-foot logo that will be installed at the 50 yard line.
“It comes in one piece,” Ferguson said. “We lay the logo out and then cut the existing turf out and glue it in place.”
Turf will be cut out for all the field markings, including numbers, hash marks, and end zone designs, and replaced with separate sections manufactured specifically for that field. Nothing on the field is painted, Ferguson said.
The origin of the project
In June, the Hawkins County Board of Education and the Hawkins County Commission gave final approval to move forward with the $1.25 million project to install artificial turf on the football fields at both high schools, with Volunteer’s to be completed first, in time for the 2020 season.
Cherokee’s field will receive artificial turf sometime after the season ends.
For more than a year, school officials had been working on a solution for Volunteer’s field, which was deemed unsafe due to settling attributed to drainage issues.
When the COVID-19 crisis caused a school shutdown in March, ongoing work on the VHS field stopped. In May, the BOE was presented with the option of a natural surface renovation at an estimated cost of $240,000, or the possibility of installing artificial turf at both main high schools.
Following a lengthy debate, during which cost and safety were the main considerations, the turf was approved by the school board 5-2 and then by the County Commission 13-8.
Is artificial turf safer?
Baseline has already installed the same turf going down at Volunteer on all the football fields throughout the Knox County School System.
“What we’re trying to do is manage force reduction, which is when a helmet and a head hit the field, what type of force is absorbed, and how much is given back,” Ferguson said. “We can control that with a field like this, and there’s an objective criteria of measuring that. It makes a more consistent field and more consistent play. The problem with natural turf is that one day it’s too wet and too soft, and the next day it’s too hard and too dry. So you don’t really know what you’re getting from a safety standpoint.”
Ferguson added, “We don’t advertise this as safer than a natural grass because you can find natural grass fields that might measure safer than synthetic turf. But you can also find them the other way.”
The field will also be used for soccer, and there’s an orange line across the width of the field around the eight yard line on both sides that will be part of the soccer field.