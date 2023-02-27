COEBURN — Norton Police Chief James Lane did not tell 25-plus visitors to get off his lawn Friday.
Lane and his mother, Sue Horton, welcomed the group of volunteers who tackled building a new and improved access ramp into the Crab Orchard residence where Lane’s parents have spent the past 21 months helping him recover from a May 7, 2021, on-duty shooting.
Since the incident, Lane has gone through several surgeries and months of physical therapy to recover from injuries to his torso and arms. While being able to use a cane for short periods, he said he still has to use wheelchairs or motorized shopping carts when tired.
“My family built the existing ramp,” Lane said, “but when the ground gets wet, they couldn’t pull up to the bottom of the ramp. It’s hard to roll a wheelchair or use a cane in those conditions.”
Enter The Health Wagon and local contractor Bryon Burton, who helped gather and buy plenty of deck boards, 2x4s, 4x4s, screws and sacks of concrete for Friday’s project.
Health Wagon CEO Teresa Tyson said the idea for the project came after a Health Wagon nurse — Tyson’s sister, Tammy — came to Lane’s residence to do some treatment during the pandemic.
“She came back from that experience and said, ‘He really needs a ramp because the one he has is really not adequate,’ “ Tyson said. “Well, I said I’d see if we could pull together a local team on this.”
Burton began helping Tyson call folks around the community to see if they would be able to help. By the time they were done, members of local law enforcement, Wise Baptist Church, Mountain Empire Community College, the Wise County Sheriff’s Office and fellow contractors Brad Salyers and Michael Applewhite formed a work crew.
Nearby FasMart Subway and Wise Baptist organized food for the crew, and the Health Wagon bought the lumber, fasteners and concrete to build a new three-level ramp down to the driveway.
“Rachel Helton and Teresa from The Health Wagon reached out to me about building him a ramp,” Burton said between rounds of measuring twice and cutting once. “After talking with people in the community, we decided to come together and build it for nothing. Chief Lane deserves it.”
Before noon, Burton and the volunteers had set 4x4s in concrete for most of the structure, and crews cut lumber as they got measurements from Burton and the others. Volunteers moved the parts to the right places as teams with drills and woodscrews completed much of the decking.
“If the weather holds, we should have this done this afternoon,” said Burton.
Lane said he was thankful for the show of community support.
“Taking their time today to make my life better, it means so much,” Lane said as he watched the crew’s progress. “I appreciate them more than I could ever express.”
For an extra touch, the volunteers presented Lane with a wooden flag bearing a Norton Police Department crest and Lane’s name and badge number.
In December, Lane’s father, Charles, died after an abrupt pancreatic cancer diagnosis.
“We got really close as he and my mother helped me,” Lane said. “He drove me to my therapy appointments and doctors visits. The cancer came on to him so fast that it was only a couple of months after when he died.”
“Charles pushed James’ wheelchair everywhere he went,” Sue recalled. “It’s been hard to realize he’s gone, but God’s got us, though.”
Lane continues physical therapy, and he said he still plans to make it back to full duty.
“I’m still young, and I’ve got most of my life ahead of me,” said Lane. “I want to give back to the community.”
“I know (the day of the shooting) James saw the worst of humanity,” said Tyson, “but today he’s able to see the best of humanity.”