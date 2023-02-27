Ramp festival: Ramp-building volunteers

Volunteers worked on a wheelchair ramp Friday for Norton Police Chief James Lane.

 Mike Still/Kingsport Times News

COEBURN — Norton Police Chief James Lane did not tell 25-plus visitors to get off his lawn Friday.

Lane and his mother, Sue Horton, welcomed the group of volunteers who tackled building a new and improved access ramp into the Crab Orchard residence where Lane’s parents have spent the past 21 months helping him recover from a May 7, 2021, on-duty shooting.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.