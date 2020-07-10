CHURCH HILL — With all the golf grass scraped off, Volunteer High School's football field looks more like a a big sand trap than a gridiron, as workers Thursday continued preparing the surface for the installation of artificial turf.
Last month the Hawkins County Commission gave final approval to move forward with the $1.25 million project to install artificial turf on the football fields at both county high schools, with Volunteer's to be completed first, in time for the 2020 season. Cherokee's field will receive artificial turf sometime after the season ends.
Although the turf company promised that Volunteer's field would be completed in time for this season's home opener, some county officials and members of the public were skeptical.
However, the pressure on construction workers was eased a bit when Gov. Bill Lee extended Tennessee's state of emergency due to COVID-19 through the end of August. The high school football season, which generally begins in mid to late August, was delayed by Lee's action because one of the activities currently prohibited is contact sports.
Hawkins County Director of Schools Matt Hixson said the season will hopefully begin in September, barring a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Regional athletic directors, including Volunteer's newly appointed athletic director Jeremy Bailey, who most recently was Rogersville Middle School's football coach, are working on a revised football schedule.
Hixson told the Times News earlier this week that Volunteer is probably a month away from actually seeing the new turf go on the field.
“It's coming along,” Hixson said. “They had the dozer on the field (Monday), and they've already got the old turf scraped off. They're working on packing and loading those base materials.”
Hixson added, “They're probably looking to get that turf rolled out a month from now. They ordered it last week, and everybody decided on the logo and the colors, and the schematics. There's going to be a slight variation every 10 yards. They got that all done and ordered with the turf company, and that takes roughly 30 days to get manufactured and shipped. They'll be doing all the base material work and material work now, and putting the goalposts up, and the last thing is laying down that turf.”
During this delay, high school football teams aren't allowed to scrimmage or practice tackling. They're limited to weight training and cardiovascular-type exercise until the governor's state of emergency is lifted.