CHUIRCH HILL — The “First Falcons” will be flying again on Friday night when Volunteer High School honors the alumni who made the school’s inaugural 1980 football season special.
Regardless of whether you were a freshman, sophomore, junior of senior, if you participated in on-field activities during football games in Volunteer’s inaugural 1980-81 school year, your presence is requested at Friday’s Homecoming game. That includes cheerleaders, the band, majorette, flag team and the mascot.
The First Falcons will receive free admission with one guest on Friday evening, as well as exclusive special seating on the track at field level. All First Falcons in attendance will be honored during a pre-game ceremony.
“Recognize what they meant to the program”
It’s been well documented that when VHS opened in the fall of 1980 the football field wasn’t completed, and they had to play their first season at the old Church Hill High School, which had been converted into Church Hill Middle.
VHS athletic director Jeremy Bailey told the Times News on Tuesday that with Volunteer starting a new era with its new artificial turf, it seemed only fitting to invite back a group of alumni who kicked off a new era themselves 40 years ago.
“We wanted to get alumni coming back to Volunteer High School,” Bailey said. “We appreciate what they’ve done and the commitment they gave to the school and community. This is our way of showing them they’re still welcome here. It’s homecoming. You should want to come home on that night.”
Bailey added, “And with the new turf, we thought what better year than the school’s 40th anniversary to bring back the original team who didn’t actually get to play here that first year. … Any time alumni comes back on campus it’s always big to have those supporters and recognize what they meant to the program at that time.”
The game starts at 7:30 and First Falcons are invited to arrive around 6:30 p.m. to fellowship with their classmates. The ceremony will begin shortly after 7 p.m.
“We’ll ask them to stand and be recognized, and we’ll announce their names,” Bailey said. “Unfortunately there are some who aren’t with us any more, and we want to include them and recognize their families. Give them all a big standing ovation and cheer from the crowd, and let them take a look at the new field. Hopefully, this gives them an opportunity to share memories and visit old friends.”
Bailey asked First Falcon alumni who plan on attending to call him at (423) 357-3641 so he can get your name on the list to be recognized.
“Show respect to those first groups that came through”
The First Falcon recognition ceremony was the idea of Hawkins County Board of Education Chairman, and VHS Class of 1986 alumni Chris Christian.
“When we were first putting the turf in I got to talking with a member of that first football team, and he said, ‘That was 40 years ago, and we didn’t even have a field to play on,’ ” Christian said. “That got me thinking about the transition to the new high school and the new football team, because there was tons of tradition at Surgoinsville High School, and tons of tradition at Church Hill High School. And with new turf, new culture and new identity at Volunteer High School, we thought the least we could do is show respect to those first groups that came through Volunteer High School.”
Christian added, “I hope that everyone who was a part of that first season would come out and let us showcase them for a few minutes, and say thanks for what they did back in the day.”
Volunteer’s homecoming taking COVID-19 precautions
Late last week VHS Principal Greg Sturgill gave the final approval for the Homecoming game and ceremonies to move forward for Friday, Oct. 23, against Hampton.
Earlier this month Cherokee canceled its homecoming due to a spike of COVID-19 cases and quarantines at the school. Sturgill noted that COVID-19 issues have been kept to a minimum at Volunteer, but he is taking some precautions such as limiting crowd size and requiring everyone in the student cheering section to wear face masks.
Only 650 tickets will be sold to the public online, but that capacity limit doesn’t include the First Falcons whose seating will be on the track.
Although the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) requires fans to wear a mask, technically there is no mask mandate in Hawkins County so that can’t be enforced against non-students.
Sturgill said masks and social distancing are requested and highly recommended for everyone.
“TSSAA does require fans to wear a mask except for children under two years old,” Sturgill said. “The ones that the school has to enforce is in the student sections. If students in the student cheering section aren’t wearing a mask they’ll be asked to sit with the parents, or to leave.”
Tickets are being sold online only at www.gofan.co
Sturgill added, “I would encourage folks to get their tickets early if they plan on coming because it will sell out. Once the tickets are sold, they’re sold, we can’t allow any more in after that.”