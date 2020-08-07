CHURCH HILL — Officials are looking for an alternative venue to play Volunteer High School’s first home football game on Aug. 21 due to a delayed start on the manufacturing of the school stadium’s new artificial turf.
Hawkins County Director of Schools Matt Hixson confirmed for the Times News on Thursday that it takes about 30 days to manufacture the turf, then two to three weeks for installation.
The purchase order for the turf was sent to the county mayor’s office for finalization on July 1, after which production of the turf was supposed to begin.
Due to an ordering glitch, however, that order wasn’t actually placed to manufacture the turf until Friday, July 31.
It was already going to be a tight schedule getting Volunteer’s turf project completed in time for the first home game on Friday, Aug. 21, against Christian Academy of Knoxville.
On Thursday, Hixson said officials are “still working on possible alternative locations.”
If there’s one silver lining, the Falcons’ second home game isn’t until Sept. 18 against Cherokee, by which time Volunteer’s turf project should be completed.
The same can’t be said for the girls soccer team, which has home games scheduled for Aug. 18 against Daniel Boone, Aug. 25 against Elizabethton, Aug. 27 against David Crockett, Sept. 3 against West Greene, Sept. 10 against Sullivan South and Sept. 15 against Greeneville.
“We may be able to have a playable field by the CHS/VHS (football) game,” Hixson said. “It’s all subject to if we can weather the COVID storm. (Construction contractors) Baseline and Shaw are working hard to make that happen.”
As for the Aug. 21 home opener and the home girls soccer games, Hixson said options are still being explored.
“Nothing set yet,” he added. “Probably know more the first of next week.”
What caused the delay?
County purchasing clerk Martha Wallace told the Times News on Wednesday she couldn’t finalize the turf order without documentation explaining why the order, which was over the purchase limit, didn’t go through the bid process.
The school system had purchased turf installation for both high schools under the same national bid that Knox County used.
“I just didn’t have a letter from (turf contractor) Sourcewell saying it was a national bid when they sent that purchase order down here,” Wallace said. “When we ordered it, because we are a county and tax exempt, we didn’t have to pay the sales tax. It was bid through Sourcewell, which is a national purchase organization, so I just needed the letter and the contract number, which wasn’t attached to the purchase order to start with.”
Wallace added, “It took a while to get all that, and then I was out of the office for a week in the middle of all that. Once I got that, I turned in that purchase order. ... The P.O. was written July 1, and we released it last Friday (July 31).”
The origin of the turf project
In June, the Hawkins County Board of Education, and then the Hawkins County Commission gave final approval to move forward with the $1.25 million project to install artificial turf on the football fields at both high schools, with Volunteer’s to be completed first, in time for the 2020 season.
Cherokee’s field will receive artificial turf sometime after the season ends.
For more than a year, school officials had been working on a solution for Volunteer’s field, which was deemed unsafe due to settling attributed to drainage issues and underground caverns.
When the COVID-19 crisis caused a school shutdown in March, ongoing work on the VHS football field stopped. In May, the BOE was presented with the option of a natural surface renovation at an estimated cost of $240,000 or the possibility of installing artificial turf at both main high schools.
Following a lengthy debate, during which cost and safety were the main topics, the turf option was approved by the school board by a vote of 5-2, and then by the county commission by a vote of 13-8.