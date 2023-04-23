Local News Logo

BIG STONE GAP — The Gathering in the Gap Music Festival is seeking volunteers to assist with the event.

Eligible volunteers who register in advance will receive a complimentary T-shirt as well as one ticket to the main stage event.

Gathering in the Gap is a celebration of the rich tradition of old-time, Americana and bluegrass music found in Southwest Virginia. Tickets can be purchased online at www.gatheringinthegap.org, by calling the park at (276) 523-1322 or be stopping by the park during regular operating hours.

