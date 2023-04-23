BIG STONE GAP — The Gathering in the Gap Music Festival is seeking volunteers to assist with the event.
Eligible volunteers who register in advance will receive a complimentary T-shirt as well as one ticket to the main stage event.
BIG STONE GAP — The Gathering in the Gap Music Festival is seeking volunteers to assist with the event.
Eligible volunteers who register in advance will receive a complimentary T-shirt as well as one ticket to the main stage event.
How do I volunteer?
Those interested in volunteering should call the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park at (276) 523-1322 or email swvamuseum@dcr.virginia.gov.
What are the available volunteer opportunities:
• Merchandise/ticket gates: Assist with merchandise and/or ticket sales; answer questions; direct attendees, musicians and other volunteers to proper area.
• Parking assistants.
• Green team: Help keep the festival grounds clean and free of debris.
• Teen team: Various opportunities are available, and the festival staff will ensure that teens have the option to work together, if that is their preference.
• Hospitality: Keep refreshments for main stage performers stocked throughout the event.
• Floater: Willing to work wherever you might be needed? We have a job for you!
This year’s festival, which coincides with the park’s 75th anniversary, will be held on Saturday, May 27 on the park’s grounds. The celebration will include a dedication ceremony for the Southwest Virginia Walk of Fame, several opportunities for children, a songwriting competition, musical competitions, music jams, the Stitch in Time Quilt Show and a special 75th anniversary exhibit. Food and artisan vendors will also be on site.
The festival’s featured performers include Grammy Award-winning artist Rhonda Vincent, who was crowned the New Queen of Bluegrass by the Wall Street Journal and who recently won IBMA Female Vocalist of the Year. Also featured on the main stage will be well-known cellist, pianist and composer Dave Eggar as well as IBMA Momentum Band of the Year, the Stillhouse Junkies.
Gathering in the Gap is a celebration of the rich tradition of old-time, Americana and bluegrass music found in Southwest Virginia. Tickets can be purchased online at www.gatheringinthegap.org, by calling the park at (276) 523-1322 or be stopping by the park during regular operating hours.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.