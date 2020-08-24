CHURCH HILL — Two of the top three finishers in the 2020 Federal Civics Essay Contest are Volunteer High School students in Kevin Hilton’s criminal justice program.
An awards ceremony was held Tuesday, with sophomore Eliza Smith winning the grand prize of $500 and junior Aedyn Mullins placing third and winning $150.
The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee, Knoxville and Greeneville Divisions, in partnership with the Knoxville and Greeneville chapters of the Federal Bar Association sponsored the competition.
The topic for the national and local essay contests is the same: “The 19th Amendment Turns 100: Why is the Right to Vote Still Important?”
“The contest strengthened my understanding of the complex history of suffrage in our nation and the brave men and women who have contributed so much so that we can enjoy the freedoms we have today,” Smith said. “I love the story of Tennessee’s part in the ratification of the 19th Amendment, and I greatly enjoyed the opportunity to further research and write about such an important chapter of our history. Placing in the top three is a true honor, and I am thankful for the experience and the knowledge I have gained from participating in this essay contest.”
Each year, the national Federal Bar Association (FBA) sponsors a civics essay contest, which is open to middle and high school students nationwide and, for 2020, provides six cash awards totaling $4,500.
The local contest is open to public, private and home-schooled high school students from Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Carter, Claiborne, Cocke, Grainger, Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins, Jefferson, Johnson, Knox, Loudon, Monroe, Morgan, Roane, Scott, Sevier, Sullivan, Unicoi, Union and Washington counties.
“I would like to start by congratulating both the first- and second-place winners,” Mullins said. “I am extremely honored to have placed third in this essay contest. Learning about how both women and minorities fought to earn their right to vote has truly deepened my perspective on history. The day the results were announced was even the anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment. Again, I would like to say ‘great job’ to the other contestants and I am proud to have participated in this essay contest.”