Connections Network is sponsoring the Youth Engaged in Service Challenge, which will provide a mini-grant to middle school and high school students in Hawkins and Hancock counties to better the lives of older adults.
The YES Challenge is a service competition that requires teams of three or more students to submit a three-minute video explaining how they would tackle a specific challenge that older adults face.
Teams are also required to partner with a community organization, like a nonprofit, service group, charity, or church.
The teams will be judged by a four-person youth panel. Winning teams will receive a $500 mini-grant to fund their service projects.
The Connections Network said that participating youth “will gain valuable skills in leadership, civic engagement and service.”
“No matter how big or small your project, youth are encouraged to submit a video,” the volunteer group stated in a press release.
The goal of the YES Challenge is to encourage and support local youth in making a positive change in their community.
Kids must have a parent or guardian’s permission to enter the competition.
Videos are due by May 25, and the winners will be announced on June 24.
For more information or to enter the competition, visit www.yourvolunteerconnection.com/yeschallenge.