ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County Schools Director of Special Education Angela Jackson informed the Board of Education on Thursday that Volunteer High School is one of only 18 schools in Tennessee to be awarded the Teaching All Students Initiative grant.
TAS will fund training, coaching and tools to serve those with the most significant cognitive disabilities.
High school teams comprised of a school administrator, general education teacher, special education teacher and the district special education director submitted applications for the opportunity to participate in TAS training, coaching and technical assistance.
Jackson said she worked on the grant application with Volunteer Principal Greg Sturgill; special education teacher Peggy Trexler; and sociology, history and economics teacher Gary Hensley.
“This was a highly competitive grant, and when we first started I was telling (Assistant Director of Special Education) Tammy (Gibson), we’re going to be competing against a lot of high schools. Do we have a chance?” Jackson told the BOE on Thursday. “I talked to Mr. Sturgill and Mrs. Trexler and Mr. Hensley, and they helped me write this grant, and they did an excellent job. We read it over and over and over again, and we thought we might have a chance. And we did.”
Jackson added, “This grant is to serve our kids with the most significant cognitive disabilities. They will spend a week in Nashville training on how to increase our instructional practices, and then they’ll come back and train at Volunteer High School. This is a five-year grant. Next year there will be some money involved, so they’ll get some money to spend on instructional materials.”
The goal of TAS is reducing the achievement gap and increasing the graduation rate and enrollment in postsecondary education through inclusive higher education, technical colleges, community colleges and competitive integrated employment for students with complex needs.
In a Feb. 26 press release, Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said, “Through this grant, the department is able to launch the Teaching All Students Initiative to provide an opportunity for schools across the state to focus on supports for our students with complex needs to help them reach their fullest potential. All students deserve access to a high-quality education and this grant provides highly-requested technical assistance to support our teachers as they provide instruction to students with disabilities.”
The only other school in Northeast Tennessee to be awarded this grant was South Greene High School.
NASA planetarium coming to Hawkins schools next year
BOE member Debbie Shedden recognized Clinch School high school science teacher Brittney Rhoton, who was invited last year to participate in the yearlong Tennessee Rural STEM program, where teachers from rural schools across the state met to discuss strategies to implement STEM education.
Unfortunately, the COVID-19 outbreak put a damper on some of the ideas they were planning on implementing, but they did get funding for robotics equipment for STEM students at Clinch.
During that program, Rhoton met former NASA scientist Billy Hicks, who visits schools across Tennessee with his mobile planetarium. Hicks has agreed to bring it to Hawkins County Schools next year.
Hawkins Elementary teacher completes UT program
Hawkins Elementary RTI interventionist Leslie Miller was honored by the BOE on Thursday for being one of only eight people to complete the rigorous Leadership Academy at the University of Tennessee, which earned her a master’s degree from UT and a beginning administrator license from the state. Tuition for the program typically costs more than $35,000, but Miller earned a scholarship that covered the full cost.
Teachers perform prize-winning song
Shedden also recognized Mount Carmel Elementary School kindergarten teacher Michelle Shanks and her backup singers Sherry Strickler (second grade), Susie Larkins (kindergarten), and interventionist Natasha Bice, who recorded a music video as part of a contest application that won their school a new water bottle filling station courtesy of Delta Dental of Tennessee.
In addition to the bottle filling stations, the school also won toothbrushes for all students, faculty and staff, and as a Top 10 grant recipients MCES also received water bottles for all 274 students, as well as faculty and staff.
The singing teachers performed their water-themed rap, which was written by Shanks, for the BOE on Thursday. That performance can be seen in the online version of this article at timesnews.net.