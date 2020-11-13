CHURCH HILL — Volunteer High School’s JROTC hosted an academic “Brain Brawl” and shoulder-to-shoulder Rifle Match on Saturday with cadets from Cherokee, David Crockett and Sullivan North NJROTC units.
After three rounds of naval science and trivia questions in the Brain Brawl, David Crocket took first place, followed by Cherokee in second place and Volunteer in third place.
As for the Rifle Match, after 20 shots in each position; Prone, Standing and Kneeling, David Crockett took first place, Cherokee took second place and Volunteer took third place.
Cadets also competed in a turkey shoot, one shot in standing position, with the nearest to the bull’s-eye winning a frozen turkey.
VHS NJROTC senior instructor Maj. Steven Bickford (retired) noted that the mission of NJROTC is to instill the values of citizenship, service to the United States, personal responsibility, and a sense of accomplishment.
Trips to military bases and universities around the region help accomplish this mission by showing cadets opportunities that await upon completion of high school.
Cadets receive academic credit for their enrollment in JROTC while earning community service hours, participating in extracurricular activities and developing leadership attributes.
Cadets have no military obligation for participating in JROTC, but they can receive promotion in the armed forces should they choose to enlist.