CHURCH HILL — Volunteer High School Principal Dr. Greg Sturgill announced on Tuesday that VHS will join approximately 2,000 schools worldwide that are implementing the AP Capstone Diploma program for the 2021-22 school year.
AP Capstone is a diploma program based on two yearlong AP courses: AP Seminar and AP Research. These courses are designed to complement other AP courses that the AP Capstone student may take.
Instead of teaching specific subjects, AP Seminar and AP Research use an interdisciplinary approach to develop the critical thinking, research, collaboration, time management and presentation skills students need for college-level work.
The College Board developed the AP Capstone Diploma program at the request of higher education professionals who saw a need for a systematic way for high school students to begin mastering these skills before college.
“Will likely look Desirable to most colleges”
Sturgill said completion of the program will give students a big boost on their college applications.
“The independent research that AP Capstone requires could be the topic of a college essay, or at least something substantial to talk about in an interview,” Sturgill said. “Since AP Capstone is new, (students should) make sure you explain what it is on your college applications, so colleges realize that you undertook an advanced diploma program. Odds are, that will look pretty good to them.”
Sturgill added, “Also, remember that colleges will look at your schedule in the context of your school, so as long as your schedule is as challenging as possible, whether you’re in Capstone or not, you are setting yourself up for success. It may be that taking AP Capstone will push you to take more AP classes, making your schedule look more challenging in the context of your school.”
Sturgill said he hopes to have 15-20 students enrolled in 2021-22. If they have more than 20, it will become a competitive program, and administrators will look at the number of AP courses students take and their GPA as possible guidelines for acceptance into the program.
“AP Seminar is a project-based learning course”
Earlier this school year, freshman English teacher Rebekah Harris approached Sturgill about offering AP Seminar and AP Research at VHS.
After looking into the requirement, Sturgill, Harris and Assistant Principal Tamma Jackson researched the requirements and submitted an application to the College Board.
“Last week, we were excited to learn we were accepted,” Sturgill said. “Mrs. Harris has applied for a scholarship opportunity for the coursework to become certified to teach the class.”
AP Seminar is typically taken in 10th or 11th grade. Students choose and evaluate complex topics, identify credibility and bias in sources and develop arguments in support of a recommendation.
Each student’s AP Seminar score is based on a set of assessments including research reports, written arguments, timed essays and group and individual presentations completed throughout the school year.
In the subsequent AP Research course, students design, execute, present and defend a yearlong research-based investigation on a topic of individual interest.
They build on skills developed in AP Seminar by learning how to understand research methodology; employ ethical research practices; and collect, analyze and synthesize information to contribute to academic research.
“Students can access more challenging coursework”
Like AP Seminar, AP Research is a project-based course. Each student’s AP Research score is based on their academic paper, presentation and oral defense.
Students who score a 3 or higher in AP Seminar and AP Research and on four additional AP Exams of their choosing earn the AP Capstone Diploma.
This signifies outstanding academic achievement and attainment of college-level academic and research skills.
Students who score a 3 or higher in both AP Seminar and AP Research (and not on four additional AP Exams) earn the AP Seminar and Research Certificate.
“We are constantly looking for ways to give our students additional early post-secondary opportunities (EPSO),” Sturgill added. “This innovative program gets a broader, more diverse student population ready for college and beyond. The program lends itself to multiple curriculum choices within the courses, so the students can access more challenging coursework to sharpen their reading and writing skills. We want our students to be fully prepared for the next level.”