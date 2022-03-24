CHURCH HILL — The Navy Junior Officers Training Corps at Volunteer High School and three teams from Dobyns-Bennett High School entered a national cyber defense competition, and both schools ended up having at least one team place in the Silver Tier for the state of Tennessee.
CyberPatriot is the National Youth Cyber Education Program for the Air Force Association. The goal of CyberPatriot is to expose students to cyber careers.
Part of CyberPatriot is the National Youth Cyber Defense Competition, where high school and middle school students are to act as IT professionals who have recently been hired to manage a small company’s network.
Volunteer
On competition days, the VHS team spent six hours completing problem-solving tasks and network protection.
The competition started in October and ran until December, with more than 3,000 teams competing.
“The competition was hard, but we had to pull through, and I think we did,” said team member Brian Head.
One student, Aiden James, said he learned the difference between actual hacking and social media hacking.
“I think the competition was well played out, especially with the use of virtual machines and the situations they put us in,” James said. “It’s like going into a virtual world and solving that world’s problems. Hacking is very different in real life than what social media depicts it as. In the world of social media, hacking is used for evil agendas while in the real world we use hacking for security purposes, this is why CyberPatriot was founded.”
The VHS CyberPatriot team placed second in the Silver Tier of the All-Service Division for Tennessee.
The team is now preparing for exhibition rounds in the summer.
Two freshman team members were also selected to attend a summer cyber camp at Tennessee Tech University. They were two of only 35 students selected to attend from across the state.
Dobyns-Bennett
Three teams from D-B took part in the competition, with one placing in the top three of the Silver Tier of the state’s Open Division.
The Tribe Bytes White, Red and Blue teams competed, and the all-freshman White team placed first. The team consisted of Josh Hillyer, Ben Guillen Hamer, Dominic Harbin and Seth Wilder.
Nathan Bailey, the coach for the D-B team, said the team members were excited to win.
“It felt pretty good (to win, and) they were super excited,” Bailey said. “That team is all freshmen, so that was their first experience in doing any of this kind of stuff, so they were pretty stoked to have success like that the first go-around.”
D-B Principal Chris Hampton said that these types of competitions allow students to apply their learning to real-life situations.
“Competitions like this one are great for our students,” Hampton said. “They allow our students to think critically and to apply their learning in a real-world setting. We always want to find or create opportunities for students to grow and excel.”
Hampton said the school is proud of the Tribe Bytes’ success.
“We are very proud of the success our students had in the CyberPatriot competition,” Hampton said. “They certainly represented our school very well as a young organization.”