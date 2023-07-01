WISE, Va. — The Possum Playboys have been a popular regional band for several years, with a combination of old-time country, zydeco, reggae and whatever Ron Short and his bandmates feel like playing.
That eclectic sense appealed to Hard Rock Bristol, since the Playboys have been a repeat performer at the Bristol Casino in recent months.
As Hard Rock prepares for the summer 2024 opening of its permanent Bristol presence, Short and bandmate Ben Mays agree that Hard Rock is an opportunity for bands across Southwest Virginia, East Tennessee and Eastern Kentucky to showcase regional talent and find new opportunities.
Short, who spent decades performing nationally with Appalshop’s Roadside Theater ensemble, said that work had a serious side from Appalshop’s mission of cultural education and preservation.
“There was a serious element of fun in Roadside Theater, though,” said Short.
Since forming the Possum Playboys with UVA Wise theater and performing arts professor Ben Mays, for Aaron and Lisa Davis, Caynor Smith and soundman Alex Mays, fun has been central to the group’s popularity.
Marc DeLeo, Vice President of Marketing for Hard Rock Bristol, said acts like the Playboys, Craig Street Ramblers, Great Big Hug, Mississippi East and If Birds Could Fly — all with roots in Southwest Virginia and the surrounding region — are helping shape the entertainment character at Bristol Casino.
“Honestly, we’ve had an overwhelming response to the bands at Bristol Casino,” said DeLeo. “There is no shortage of acts in this area, and I think it’s better here in many ways when it comes to talent.”
DeLeo credits Hannah Bibee, the Casino’s booking agent, with keeping the stages filled with talent.
“You have to respect Hard Rock for not bringing all their corporate people down here to run things,” Short said of Bibee’s local roots and connections. “I haven’t talked to anybody there who didn’t love the place.”
Hard Rock provides a model for how musical entertainment and tourism will evolve in the region.
“(Composer and cellist) Dave Eggar says this is where it’s happening,” Short said. “When you hear someone like Dave Eggar moving from New York to be in Abingdon, you know this is the place to be. The Casino has upped that process. Bristol is getting ready for people to visit.”
Music has always been key to Hard Rock’s brand, DeLeo said, whether it is rock, country, jazz or even cover bands. Having the Birthplace of Country Music and Rhythm and Roots in proximity has helped bring a range of musical acts to Bristol Casino.
“There’s a love of all types of music among people who come to Hard Rock, DeLeo said. “We’ve booked 400 acts in the past year, and the ones we can get behind we offer residencies where they can perform once or twice a week.”
Short said he has seen some common factors that give local bands an edge in getting booked at Bristol Casino.
“Original music is the key,” said Short. “When I was with Roadside Theater, the originality of what we did was part of our popularity. So, it’s good to be different.”
Currently the Casino’s Bristol Bar and a stage on the casino floor are the main venues in the casino. DeLeo said the upcoming Hard Rock Live venue will seat more than 2,000 guests and showcase nationally and internationally known acts. The Hard Rock Café will showcase regional and local performers as well, he added, and that means a continuing demand for all genres of area performers.
DeLeo said bands interested in playing at Bristol Casino can email Bibee at HGBRIBands@hrhcbristol.com to get information on auditioning. He advised acts to supply links to YouTube videos and other clips to help in the auditioning and booking process.
“Professionalism, presence and a good, upbeat vibe are a large part of the performers we bring to the casino,” DeLeo added.
Short and Mays joked about the day when Hard Rock Bristol opens.
“We want to be the first band to throw a TV out the hotel room window,” Short said with a laugh.