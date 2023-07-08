BRISTOL – Vicki Curtice was enjoying an anniversary party in Bristol Saturday.
The anniversary was at Bristol Casino, and Curtice was one of the approximately 1.2 million guests to pass through the Casino doors since July 8, 2022. To celebrate that milestone, guests could enter for hourly drawings to win part of $100,000 in total prizes from a series of hourly ticket drawings.
Curtice waited during many of the drawings, but she said that the money was only part of the attraction of what will become Hard Rock Bristol Hotel and Casino in the summer of 2024.
“We moved to Elizabethton from Michigan six years ago because we were sick of the snow,” Curtice said. She and her late husband enjoyed going to casinos in the region, but she said that Hard Rock properties were especially nice and friendly.
“I was so happy when the Casino opened last year,” Curtice said, “and I wore my Hard Rock San Juan t-shirt today because of the fun we’ve always had at Hard Rocks.”
Bristol Casino’s formal name is followed be the phrase “Future Home of Hard Rock” until the planned Hard Rock Bristol opens in about a year, said Casino digital marketing manager Lindsay Powers. Even though the full branding is a year away, Powers said that still has brought guests from all 50 states and Canada in the past year.
“A lot of people are familiar with the brand, and guests enjoy the casino a lot because of it,” said Powers as she showed the restaurant, bar, gift shop, casino floor areas with slots, card tables and high roller room.
Powers said she still remembered coming to the site when it was Bristol Mall years ago.
“We’re in the old Belk area,” Powers said, “because ‘Belk’ used to be in the elevator. (Restaurant) Mr. Lucky’s is about where the old Piccadilly Cafeteria used to be.”
Powers said she enjoys being on the casino floor because of the guests and her coworkers. Friday kept her and the staff busy with giving away 1,300 Casino anniversary t-shirts.
In the gift shop, Brittany Ford and Diana Elliott said guests have enjoyed the Bristol-themed merchandise, including t-shirts and sweatshirts featuring images of the “BRISTOL VA-TENN” sign above State Street. While most of the items do not yet have the Hard Rock brand, Elliott said one of the popular items is a Bristol Casino lapel pin.
“Once Hard Rock Bristol opens, there won’t be any more of these,” Elliott said, “so get them while you can.”
Powers said she applied for her position almost on a whim when her brother sent her a link to the casino’s list of job openings.
“He said, ‘Wouldn’t it be wild if we all started working there?’” Powers said with a laugh. “A few days later I called him and said, ‘Guess what?’”
The casino has hired plenty of local people to fill the 600 positions at the Casino, Powers added, and security officer Darius Madison represents a cross section of the workforce.
“I worked as a corrections officer before I started here,” said Madison. “It’s a great environment, and the guests are friendly and fun.”
“I’ve been in the business 27 years, and this is the one brand that really resonates with people,” Hard Rock Bristol Marketing Vice President Marc DeLeo said. “Everybody in the region has been very receptive to having us in the community.”
While the daytime clientele may be more middle-to-senior age, DeLeo said evening and nighttime entertainment help bring younger guests as well
DeLeo said the 600 jobs at the Casino have helped improve quality of life in the area.
“We’ve had team members who’ve said they were able to buy their first car or first home thanks to working at the Casino,” said DeLeo. “We’ve had very little turnover. We’re a 24-7 operation and, if you’re good with that, you’ll do good here.”
The Casino has had a large financial impact in the region, DeLeo said, from $28 million in tax revenues split among 13 cities and counties in the southwestern end of Virginia to more than $466,000 in charitable contributions to various organizations.
“When Hard Rock Bristol opens next summer, that will mean approximately 300 hotel rooms, a 2,000-seat entertainment venue, six restaurants, 1,500 slot machines, 75 gaming tables and the need for another 600 employees,” DeLeo said.
Curtice, while enjoying Saturday at the Casino, said the guests and activity underlie another point.
“If a community wants to get a lot of tourism and tax revenue,” Curtice said, “a casino it the way to go.”