ROGERSVILLE - Due to Rogersville City School's continued Virtual Instruction phase, RCS will be holding a drop-in School Picture Day on Jan. 29 from 8 a.m. until noon; and 1-3 p.m.
This picture day is for all students in grades PreK through 8th grade who haven't been photographed this year or need a retake.
RCS will be observing the following protocols to ensure student and staff safety:
1. Student drop-off for picture day will be at the New Gym at the rear of the building.
2. Students will remain in their vehicles until directed by staff to enter the gym.
3. Masks must be worn by students until they are being photographed.
4. Student temperatures will be taken prior to entry.
5. After photography, students will be escorted back to their vehicles.
Although actual photography will take less than five minutes, parents and students should expect to wait in your vehicle if there is a line.
In order to appear in the yearbook, your child needs to be photographed even if you don't plan to purchase pictures.
If you plan to purchase pictures, you may order photographs online at mylifetouch.com.
The RCS Picture Day code is: EVTF79W7K
Additionally, you may use either the old order envelope dated October 29, 2020, or you may print the one included in this post. (Click twice on it to print).
RCS will also have order forms available on site, but understand that your wait time could be prolonged due to the time it will take to fill out the order form.
The plan is to schedule one additional picture day in February. Also, Yearbook Sales will begin in February.
Questions? Contact Mrs. Ewing or Mrs. Jarnigan at ewingj@rcschool.net or jarniganb@rcschool.net.