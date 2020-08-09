KINGSPORT — Going for a run? Want to walk a few laps? The newly improved Lynn View Community Center track is ready for you.
Attend the ceremony — virtually
The track’s improvements are finished and the virtual ribbon cutting is scheduled for Monday at 9 a.m. on the Kingsport Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
The newly laid track has been completely revamped with its new green paint and white striping.
Grant provides funding for improvements
Since the Lynn View Community Center and Park was acquired by the city, more than $1 million in facility improvements has been invested in the facility.
The new track improvements are the result of a three-year Project Diabetes Grant provided by the Tennessee Department of Health, $450,000 in total to work toward an even better space for community members to gather.
The grant will also help provide a new playground in year two of the improvement project and an outdoor basketball/pickleball court in year three.
The Lynn View Citizen Advisory Committee has been actively involved in the facility improvement process.
The facility also serves as a Kingsport Senior Center branch site, a space for the Kingsport Model Trains Project, a workshop space for the Kingsport Carousel and a home to many other enriching programs.
Other improvements
In addition to the track, many improvements have been made to the Lynn View Community Center. The gym has been repainted and the floor has been refurbished. The football field now has better lighting, new goal posts and new bleachers.
City officials will be in attendance at the virtual ribbon cutting, and remarks will be made by Parks and Recreation Manager Kitty Frazier, Lynn View Advisory Committee Chair Alan Meade and Mayor Patrick W. Shull.