ABINGDON — Wednesday’s public meeting on Virginia’s six-year transportation funding plan brought back memories of meetings three decades ago as legislators, local government officials and high school students came to lobby for Coalfields Expressway funding.
Virginia Transportation Secretary W. Sheppard Miller III joined Bristol District Commonwealth Transportation Board member Tom Fowlkes and officials from the Virginia Department of Transportation at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center to hear comment from about 80 people on the VDOT Bristol Transportation District’s part of the plan.
Miller, in opening remarks, said the draft plan included about $51 billion in state and federal funding for about 4,500 projects statewide. Of that, the Bristol District is slated for a proposed $993 million over the next six fiscal years to cover 179 projects ranging from bridge overhaul and road construction to pedestrian/bicycle access and guardrails.
Comments, however, were dominated by government and development officials and a delegation of Wise and Dickenson counties’ high school students calling for including the approximately 57-mile Coalfields Expressway in the transportation plan.
About 14 miles of the Expressway — U.S. Route 121 Corridor Q in VDOT planning — have been funded for $288 million. 38th District Republican state Sen. Travis Hackworth and state Delegate Will Morefield, R-Tazewell County, asked Miller and the Transportation Board to commit to funding for the remaining 44 miles of Virginia’s Expressway segment.
Hackworth said a recently opened fan manufacturer in Buchanan County has problems finding trucking firms willing to come into the county to ship its products because of the mountainous roads in the area.
Morefield said Expressway construction beyond Buchanan County is needed in Dickenson County because of its lack of any four-lane highways to support economic development.
“Richmond, we have a problem,” Coalfields Expressway Authority Chairman Jay Rife of Buchanan County said, paraphrasing a line from the movie “Apollo 13.” He said the Expressway needs more state funding to expand the Virginia section from U.S. Route 23 near Pound to its connection with the West Virginia segment to Interstate 64.
Rife and Buchanan County business owner Cathy St. Clair joined other officials in asking Miller and the Transportation Board to support requests for the Appalachian Regional Commission to designate the entire Expressway as part of its list of priority corridors for development.
“I realize it’s probably one of the most expensive projects the state has undertaken,” Rife said, adding that a completed Virginia Expressway also helps Scott and Lee counties’ economic development.
Dickenson County Administrator Larry Barton and Board of Supervisors members Peggy Kiser, Rhonda Sluss and Ron Peters echoed Rife’s comments. Sluss, referring to the county’s nickname of “Virginia’s Baby,” said a baby needs milk but Dickenson County needs the meat of a Coalfields Expressway.
Barton said the Expressway will provide transportation links for a developing industrial park on the Wise-Dickenson county line.
Wise County Administrator Mike Hatfield also called for the entire Expressway to be added into the draft six-year plan. Besides its economic development potential, he cited the Expressway’s potential to improve road safety over the existing Route 83 corridor through Wise and Dickenson counties.
Aislinn Litton, a rising senior at Union High School in Big Stone Gap, said she had learned through her research of the Expressway’s importance in improving the region’s highway access for economic development and tourism. She added that her uncle had worked on bridge designs for the Expressway.
Kirsten Brooks, a senior at Ridgeview High School in Dickenson County, told Miller and the panel that a completed Coalfields Expressway will mean several advantages to the county’s children and students, including safe and efficient transportation to county schools and to colleges outside the region. The Expressway would also mean better transportation infrastructure to attract new businesses and give graduates a reason to stay in the county.
“(The Expressway) has the potential to restore this area to its former glory,” Brooks said.
The Commonwealth Transportation Board is expected to vote on the six-year plan in June.