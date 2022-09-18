NORTON — The Virginia State Police is warning those shopping online for heavy construction or farm equipment to beware of purchasing from any company using a Norton address or the name “Guyan” in its web or email address.
For the past several weeks, according to VSP spokesperson Corinne Geller, the agency has identified several individuals from other states who have been scammed out of thousands of dollars because they believed they were purchasing heavy construction or farm equipment through a legitimate retailer.
Guyan Heavy Equipment was a successful and legitimate business operating in Norton until its owner retired and closed the business. In recent months, an unknown source has cloned the business’ name and website to lure unsuspecting customers into purchasing equipment through a business that no longer exists. The fake company presents itself professionally online and provides a false business license and driver’s license that appear valid. The scammers utilize various social media platforms to solicit customers.
Since starting its investigation, the VSP has shut down several URLs associated with the scammer's website. The agency has also been in contact with the FBI, since the scam victims are from other states.
Anyone with information about this scam or has been victimized is encouraged to contact the VSP by emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov or calling (276) 228-3131.