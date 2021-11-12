WISE — The Virginia State Police is looking for a driver involved in hitting a jogger in Wise County on Wednesday.

An unidentified adult male jogger was running along Hurricane Road near the Johns Road intersection between 6:10 and 6:30 p.m., according to State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller, when he was struck by what investigators believe is a 1999-2001 model Jeep Cherokee.

The driver did not stop at the scene, Geller said on Thursday, and a passerby found the jogger where he had been thrown into a ditch. The Cherokee is missing its passenger-side mirror and may have damage to its front and side, she added.

Geller said the jogger was flown to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

Geller said anyone with information on the vehicle can call the State Police at (276) 228-3131 or email [email protected].