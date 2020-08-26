Virginia State Police Senior Trooper S.L. Glovier is investigating a three-vehicle crash in Scott County Tuesday that injured two people.
The crash occurred at approximately 7:26 p.m. on Route 71 near Route 792.
A 2016 Ford Explorer was traveling south on Route 71 when it crossed the centerline and struck a northbound Ford F-350 truck that was pulling a 16-foot cattle trailer. The 2016 Ford Explorer continued farther and struck a northbound 2020 Ford Explorer. The 2016 Ford Explorer finally came to rest on its side.
The driver of the 2016 Explorer, Stacy E. Crull, 50, of Gate City, Va., was flown to Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening, injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the F-350, Donald T. Osborne, 56, of Lebanon, Va., was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt. The cattle trailer was not transporting any livestock at the time of the crash.
The driver of the 2020 Explorer, Ethan Penley, 22, of Scott County, Va., was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt. Penley, a Gate City Police Officer, was on duty at the time of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.