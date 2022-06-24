DUFFIELD — The Virginia State Police review of the May death of a Kentucky woman at the Duffield Regional Jail is a criminal investigation.
A family member of 43-year-old Sherri D. Cook is disputing some details in the VSP’s Wednesday press release on Cook’s death.
State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller, responding to a Virginia Freedom of Information Act request Thursday by the Kingsport Times News, confirmed that the probe into Cook’s death on May 20 is a criminal investigation.
Geller on Wednesday said the VSP review was an investigation without specifying the criminal aspect.
According to Geller, Cook was taken to the Duffield Regional Jail on May 20 for processing on unspecified charges. According to the Wise County General District Court online records system. Cook, of Whitesburg, had been arrested on May 19 on misdemeanor DWI 1st offense with child and felony child abuse with disregard of life.
According to Geller, Cook — “due to her combative behavior” — was put in restraints in a “safety chair” at the jail and found unresponsive in the chair at about 7:06 p.m. the same day. After jail personnel started CPR on her, according to Geller, Cook was taken to a Wise County hospital and pronounced dead.
According to the Roanoke state medical examiner’s office, Cook had died from a “subdural hemorrhage with methamphetamine toxicity contributing” because of an accident.
Jennifer Fine, Cook’s first cousin, said Thursday that the State Police version of events was wrong in several areas.
Fine said Cook had been stopped by a Wise County deputy on May 19 after she had picked up a rental car in Norton while her vehicle was in the garage for repair work. After eating at a Wise restaurant on U.S. Route 23 with her 11-year-old son, Cook had taken a Benadryl for her allergies, Fine said.
“She did have some trouble with drugs before, but she had never been in any kind of trouble,” said Fine. “She adopted her son, had her own house, paid her own bills and she was a good person.”
After being stopped by a Wise County sheriff’s deputy, Fine said, Cook’s son called her mother, Janet Breeding in Whitesburg, to say she needed help. According to Fine, the deputy told Breeding that Cook would be taken to sleep off the effects of the substance and then be allowed to leave the jail.
By 1 a.m. on May 19, Cook had been booked into Duffield Regional Jail, said Fine.
Fine said she and Breeding called the Duffield jail several times on May 20 and were not given information on Cook’s status. A jail officer told Breeding around 10:47 p.m. that day that Cook had been released on her own recognizance and had left the jail at 8:49 p.m. — more than 90 minutes after the State Police say Cook was pronounced dead.
Fine said the Kentucky State Police came to Breeding’s home on May 21 — more than 25 hours after Cook was pronounced dead — to tell her that her daughter had been pronounced dead at 7:32 p.m. on May 20.
Cook was pronounced dead in the jail parking lot and not taken to a hospital, Fine said she and Breeding were told by the Kentucky state troopers.
The closest hospital to the Duffield jail is Lonesome Pine Hospital in Big Stone Gap, part of the Ballad Health system. Fine said she and her mother called the hospital and were told that Cook’s body had not been brought to the hospital.
Ballad Health spokesperson Ashley Ramey said Thursday that the company could not release details on whether Cook was brought to the hospital from the jail. That information would have to come from Cook’s next-of-kin, she added.
Fine said she and Cook’s mother have not yet received documentation from Ballad.