WASHINGTON, D.C. — Virginia’s U.S. Senate delegation is asking the Biden administration to start shipping COVID-19 vaccines directly to Southwest Virginia pharmacies to ensure rural residents’ access to the doses.
Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, in a Monday letter to leadership at the federal Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cited news accounts in recent days that pharmacies in Southwest Virginia are not included in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination.
The program, Kaine and Warner noted, is intended to speed vaccine distribution by including retail pharmacy locations in the federal government’s vaccine shipments to states.
“We have heard from a number of providers, community leaders and other stakeholders expressing their concerns about a lack of adequate vaccine access in rural areas of Virginia,” Kaine and Warner wrote to acting HHS Secretary Norris Cochran and CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Wallensky. “We understand that current vaccine doses are limited in every community and do believe that you are working in good faith to best distribute and administer a limited number of vaccine supplies. However, we are particularly concerned with recent reports that there are zero Southwest Virginia pharmacies participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.”
Gov. Ralph Northam, in a press conference Friday, said that pharmacy company CVS was part of the federal program and displayed a map of CVS participating locations. The westernmost CVS pharmacy on the map was in Blacksburg, about two hours from the LENOWISCO Health District.
CVS spokesperson Amy Thibault said on Thursday the company will also offer COVID-19 vaccinations in its Abingdon location, more than an hour from Lee County, the westernmost locality in the LENOWISCO Health District.
CVS has three stores in the LENOWISCO district, one each in Norton, Big Stone Gap and Gate City.
“As you know, Americans in rural and underserved communities are more likely to be older or otherwise at-risk for developing severe infection from COVID-19,” Kaine and Warner wrote. “This reality makes it all the more important to appropriately expedite available vaccine doses to these communities. We appreciate that by launching the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, HHS and CDC have taken deliberate steps to implement a national vaccination strategy, but we must make sure this national strategy appropriately includes rural communities.”
The senators asked Cochran and Wallensky to work with Southwest Virginia health care providers, community leaders and other stakeholders to expand the program and to review the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program and to make sure it allows for “equitable vaccine distribution and administration in rural communities.”
Kaine and Warner’s concerns come after another criticism last week from Teresa Tyson, executive director of Southwest Virginia health service provider The Health Wagon. Tyson, in a CBS news segment Feb. 4, said that her group and other free clinics in rural areas have not gotten any COVID-19 vaccine supplies since distribution began in December.
Tyson said that, although Virginia is distributing its federal allocation — approximately 120,000 doses a week — to health districts proportionally to each district’s population, Southwest Virginia and many other rural areas of the state see higher rates of heart and pulmonary disease combined with less hospital and transportation access.
According to the Virginia Department of Health’s vaccine information website, the LENOWISCO Health District has 1% of the state’s population and has received approximately 1.4% of the state’s share of federal COVID-19 vaccine allocations since they began in December.
Northam, in an interview for the same news segment, said that low national supplies of vaccines are affecting all parts of the state. As supplies of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines now in use and others awaiting emergency federal approval increase, he said, supplies to local health districts and health care providers will also increase.