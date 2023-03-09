BIG STONE GAP — It opened almost 39 years ago, closed three-and-a-half years ago and now is being demolished.

The former Big Stone Gap Walmart anchored the Powell Valley Center just off U.S. Route 23 since 1984, when it became the first Walmart in Virginia.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you