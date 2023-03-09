When it opened in 1984, Walmart anchored the Powell Valley Center just off Route 23 in Big Stone Gap. The store had stood vacant since it closed three-and-a-half years ago. ‘That building is/was in terrible condition and is/was oddly configured,’ said contractor Chris White.
When it opened in 1984, Walmart anchored the Powell Valley Center just off Route 23 in Big Stone Gap. The store had stood vacant since it closed three-and-a-half years ago. ‘That building is/was in terrible condition and is/was oddly configured,’ said contractor Chris White.
Mike Still/Kingsport Times News
Crews have started demolishing the former Big Stone Gap Walmart, almost 40 years after it became Virginia's first Walmart and closed just over three years ago.
BIG STONE GAP — It opened almost 39 years ago, closed three-and-a-half years ago and now is being demolished.
The former Big Stone Gap Walmart anchored the Powell Valley Center just off U.S. Route 23 since 1984, when it became the first Walmart in Virginia.
A second area Walmart opened in Norton a few years later, followed by another in Jonesville in 2006.
Jonesville’s Walmart is still open, and Norton’s moved to a new site in the city in the early 2000s.
Bought by Florida-based SP Shopping Center Ltd. after Walmart’s departure, the Big Stone Gap site has remained unoccupied since the company gave a month’s notice that it could not come to terms with the prior owner on improvements to the building.
Chris White, the contractor handling the demolition for SP Shopping Center, said Wednesday that the owner has no plans for the site except to make a building pad ready for sale.
“That building is/was in terrible condition and is/was oddly configured,” White said.
White and Tommy Perrigan of Interstate Realty Advisors — the company helping market the center — said no prospects have expressed interest yet for the site.
Big Stone Gap Town Manager Steve Lawson said Walmart officials told him and Town Council members in June 2019 that the company was unable to come to agreement with the previous site owner to allow building upgrades so Walmart could expand the location to offer more grocery options and curbside pickup.
“It’s a shame (Walmart) had to leave because of deterioration of the building and not be able to renovate it,” Lawson added.
The rest of Powell Valley Center has seen businesses come and go over the years, including a Food Lion and other retail tenants. A Mexican restaurant still occupies its space after more than 20 years, and a few retail businesses and empty spaces remain at the center.
“One of the things we need in this area is market rate housing,” Lawson said. “The site has water, sewer and road access, and having a clean slate to build doesn’t hurt.”