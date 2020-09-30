WISE — The Virginia House of Delegates could decide whether the jury’s in or out of state courts’ criminal sentencing process.
Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III and Lee County Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin are among 66 Virginia prosecutors asking House of Delegates leadership to step back from Senate Bill 5007, which would reduce juries’ role in criminal sentencing recommendations.
Slemp said the bill — headed to the House when it reconvenes Friday under a fall special session — would leave sentencing decisions after jury trials to judges. Under existing law, juries in criminal cases make sentencing recommendations which judges can accept or revise downward. Judges are not allowed to increase juries’ recommended sentences, Slemp said, although a judge can order a directed verdict in place of a jury verdict.
Under the Senate bill, judges in criminal cases would decide the extent of sentence unless a defendant requested a jury recommendation or if the defendant was convicted of capital murder.
“Let’s keep the system in place that keeps the people through the jury involved instead of handing that decision over to judges who are not elected,” Slemp said.
Slemp said a budget impact analysis by General Assembly staff indicates that eliminating juries from sentence recommendation would actually increase the number of defendants requesting jury trials. He said that the number of criminal cases proceeding to trial in Wise County has been relatively low with many defendants opting for plea agreements or guilty pleas rather than facing a jury.
That could change if defendants decide that a bench trial before a judge only might be a better option than a jury trial, Slemp said.
The General Assembly staff study said the impact on state court spending is “indeterminate” because of a possible increase in judicial and court staff workloads, and that could mean a need for more circuit court judges, assistant prosecutors, deputy circuit court clerks, public defenders and sheriff’s deputies for courthouse security.
The study also raised the possibility of more appeals of jury verdicts as well as modifying courthouses for additional courtroom spaces. The costs of personnel, appeals and courthouse reconfiguration could not be determined, the study added.
Slemp said SB 5007 could add a broad political effect on circuit court judges, who stand for reappointment every eight years, since judges could face pressure regarding their sentencing decisions compared to state sentencing guidelines. Those guidelines are determined by the General Assembly-appointed Virginia Sentencing Commission, he said, and that could pose long-term political issues depending on which party controls the legislature.
“Citizen jurors are an important check on the excesses of professional jurists whether they err in punishments the community views as overly lenient or overly harsh,” Slemp added.