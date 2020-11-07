BIG STONE GAP — Virginia Democratic lieutenant governor hopeful Sam Rasoul started his campaign in Southwest Virginia Saturday, telling residents that the state Democratic Party needs to find common ground among rural and urban groups facing economic and social inequities to win in the 2021 state elections.
Rasoul, the 11th District state delegate from Roanoke, met with residents from Lee and Wise counties and Norton in Big Stone Gap Miners Park, hearing concerns about jobs, declining local tax revenues, education resources and racial and gender intolerance.
While celebrating the unofficial nationwide results of electoral votes shifting toward a Biden/Harris victory earlier in the day, Rasoul said Southwest Virginia’s strong vote for the Trump-Biden ticket highlighted a need to find common issues that will bring conservative and liberal voters together if the state Democratic Party wants to win the governor, lieutenant governor and state attorney general posts next year.
Rasoul, who officially declared his candidacy Oct. 20, is one of five Democrats who have announced their runs for the lieutenant governor post. The others are Prince William County Delegates Elizabeth Guzman and Hala Ayala; Arlington County businessman Xavier Warren; former state Democratic Party Chairman Paul Goldman of Richmond; and Fairfax County NAACP Chairman Sean Perryman.
Rasoul pointed to his opposition of Dominion Energy’s proposed natural gas pipeline when state and national environmental groups and activists tried to stop the project.
“My buddy in the General Assembly was a Tea Party activist,” Rasoul said, “and that group is against the taking of private property. Stopping the pipeline wouldn’t have been possible if environmentalists alone stood against it. Are we going to continue to speak in a very siloed way about issues or are we going to build coalitions?”
Hearing from residents about the lack of broadband internet access to many residents in the region and how that has also affected people’s ability to find good-paying jobs, Rasoul said affordable broadband access is a problem beyond the far southwest corner of Virginia., and it’s not a partisan issue.
“The greatest impediment to expanding broadband in the commonwealth is cable companies,” Rasoul said. “They are standing between us and broadband. It’s not a Democratic issue or a Republican issue.”
Rasoul said broadband is just an example of how utility costs have been “the No. 1 tax increase” on state residents when asked by one person about why there seems to be no discussion about boosting energy efficiency in homes other than solar power initiatives.
“We need to build this narrative of common inequities in Wise County, Mecklenburg, inner-city Richmond,” Rasoul said of how issues facing Southwest Virginia often impact other rural and urban parts of the state.
“To me it’s clear that the nation is clearly divided and the commonwealth with very polarizing politics in lots of different ways,” Rasoul said of the statewide and Southwest Virginia election results. “It’s incumbent on us in the Democratic Party and all of us officials to try and find ways of building broad coalitions. As we hear in Wise County and Roanoke through the rest of the commonwealth, there are some common struggles that need to be addressed. For me, it’s about putting some of the partisanship aside and build those coalitions.”