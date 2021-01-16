RICHMOND — Virginia can expect few or no increases in monthly COVID-19 vaccine supplies until March or April, according to state health officials.
State COVID-19 vaccination program coordinator Dr. Danny Avula and state Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey delivered that assessment Saturday during a Virginia Department of Health press briefing.
Avula, appointed last week as coordinator by Gov. Ralph Northam, said that the state’s current weekly allocation of about 100,000 combined doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines from the federal government will stay around that level through as late as April.
By then, Avula said, increased production and introduction of new vaccines by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson could become available. The limitations come after outgoing federal Secretary of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar revealed Friday that no stockpiles of vaccine existed to increase supplies to Virginia and other states.
Avula said the limited monthly supplies also hamper Northam’s call to increase daily vaccinations in the state to 50,000 per day — the goal that state health officials say is needed to vaccinate 70-80% of the state’s population to achieve herd immunity.
Avula called the federal announcement “disconcerting and disheartening” since Virginia ramped up its vaccination plans based on earlier federal declarations of available supplies.
To date, Virginia has received 943,400 doses from federal supplies, and Avula said 295,202 have been administered. That number is not an accurate picture of how many people actually have received doses, he said, because of delays in reporting actual numbers of administered doses in the state’s vaccination data system.
While Virginia has averaged about 14,000 vaccinations daily, Avula said the past three days have seen daily rates of 20,000. Vaccinations are being given through five channels: hospitals, health departments, private healthcare providers, pharmacies and long-term care residential facilities.
Of the approximately 943,000 doses allocated to the state, Avula said about 226,000 of those are not controlled by the state but issued to Walgreens and CVS pharmacies to conduct vaccinations of elderly long-term care residents.
Vaccination of priority groups in the state population was expanded early last week at Northam’s order. While health care workers and long-term care residents fell under the first 1A group of about 500,000 people, priority was extended to group 1B: police, firefighters, teachers, child care workers, food production workers and people age 75 and older.
The 1B group was expanded Friday at Northam’s order to include people age 65 and older along with people 16-64 who have underlying conditions making them vulnerable if infected with COVID-19. Avula said that expansion was based on the belief that the federal government had reserve stocks for needed second doses of the vaccine.
Getting the maximum federal allocations of vaccines will depend in part on how well Virginia can document it is getting vaccines in arms. Avula said more workers are being brought on the VDH staff to update administered dose data.
Avula said that among the initial 1A priority group, vaccine acceptance among healthcare workers is running around 50-60% while long-term care patients are requesting the vaccine at a higher rate. Once many of those reluctant workers saw their colleagues get the vaccine, they requested the shot too, he added.
Plans for setting up mass vaccination clinics across the state are important for when vaccine supplies increase, Avula said, but getting to 50,000 vaccinations daily is not going to happen for the next two months.
“Once we use up the current supply, we will have to live within that (weekly) supply,” Avula said.”