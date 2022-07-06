WISE — Kloe Rife started on Tuesday morning taking hay samples to check for nutrition levels.
Tuesday afternoon, Rife was helping Virginia Extension Agent Kristie Mullins make smoothies at the Norton Farmers Market. Through the rest of July and into August, she will be helping local gardeners, farmers, foresters and anyone who uses the services of Virginia Cooperative Extension.
Rife, the summer intern at the Wise County Extension Office and an environmental resources management senior major at Virginia Tech, said Tuesday was just another day of new experiences as she arrived at Danny Cantrell’s Duncan Gap farm to take samples from rows of hay bales.
A Dickenson County resident, Rife said she has seen her horizons expand from forestry and natural resources since she began this summer.
“It’s been a lot of learning, and I like to learn,” said Rife.
Rife has found herself working with local gardening programs, such as Grow Wise, to show individuals and families how to grow gardens and can their produce. She has also led forestry-related workshops, worked with 4H programs and with Extension consumer specialists to help people find different ways to prepare produce and other foods.
“Something really fun that I did was we visited a bee yard in Dungannon,” said Rife. “I’d never been up close and personal with a beehive like that before. I’d always had an interest in bees as pollinators but I’d never held a comb in my hand before.”
Armed with a power drill and coring tube, Rife viewed Cantrell’s rows of bales and picked several to get a good range of samples.
“It’s really neat and I’d never done that before,” Rife said as she placed the corer and leaned into the drill to get her samples. “I don’t have a lot of weight behind me and it takes a little weight to get it into the bale, but I’ve got the hang of it now.”
Rife said she has found many folks in Wise County are interested in canning and emergency food storage. As she has worked with local residents on workshops and education, Rife said she has learned about a local legend from this year’s canning and cooking contests at the Virginia-Kentucky District Fair.
“I’ve heard of Linda Skeens,” Rife said with a laugh about Skeens, who gained recognition on social media for taking blue ribbons in more than 20 categories, including canned and baked goods. “Everybody knows of her and everybody wants to be Linda Skeens. From what I’ve seen on social media, she seems to be a private person who doesn’t want to be in the spotlight.”
Rife has worked with families on the Grow Wise program, an outgrowth of Berea College’s Grow Appalachia project to help families start food gardens and learn about suitable plants for growing conditions, organic pesticides and gardening techniques to maximize harvests.
“It’s a really good program and I wish we had it in Dickenson County,” said Rife.
Before Tuesday ended, Rife’s skillset grew as she helped Dickenson County Extension Agent Kristie Mullins show customers at the Norton Farmers Market how to make an inexpensive orange mango smoothie.
“Every day’s a little different for Kloe,” Wise County Extension Agent Phil Meeks said. “We try to give interns a little taste of all the areas we have in Extension, and she came with a lot of skills already that we can use. She’s a very curious person and wants to learn about everything we do.”