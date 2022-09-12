BIG STONE GAP — Despite a change in name and increased focus on economic development in recent years, the Virginia Department of Energy still maintains one traditional mission: reclaiming old surface and underground mine sites.
Virginia Energy spokesperson Tarah Kesterson said the agency formerly known as the Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy still looks for old mine sites that may pose a danger to landowners, residents and the public.
“Our traditional Abandoned Mine Land program remains very active,” said Kesterson, adding that Virginia Energy gets about $5 million in state funds annually from taxes on the state’s surface and underground coal production for the five-decade-old program. “Those funds are used for emergencies and the highest priority projects, projects that are most detrimental to human safety and the environment.”
In recent months, the agency has started and/or completed projects across Wise County that included controlling mine site drainage, landslides, voids at mine sites and closing old underground mine portals.
A Virginia Energy list of traditional AML projects in Virginia since fiscal year 2019 including projects completed or awaiting start in fiscal year 2022 showed 30 completed projects totaling approximately $1.4 million and one current project with an estimated $20,340 cost.
Nine of the projects were completed in Chesterfield and Montgomery counties, Kesterson said. Chesterfield County may be considered an urban area next to Richmond, but it was a primary mining region in Virginia for two centuries until the Pocahontas coal seam’s discovery in Southwest Virginia made that area the dominant coal-production region into the 21st century.
Wise County is the dominant locale for traditional AML projects in the past three fiscal years with 12 completed and one pending, Kesterson said. Buchanan County follows with five completed projects, Dickenson County with two and Scott and Russell counties with one completed project each.
This summer’s heavy rainfall in Southwest Virginia led to two more emergency projects in the Pound area totaling $202,000, Kesterson said — a mine void that opened in the area of an underground mine closed in 1960 and a residential access road washed out by drainage from a 1970s surface mine site.
“Both of these issues put residents in danger,” said Virginia Energy Abandoned Mine Land Manager Lesa Baker. “Public safety is our first priority at Virginia Energy, so we were able to get crews to the site quickly to fix these problems. Heavy rainfall often increases the impact of issues caused by abandoned mine lands, so it is not uncommon for our team to receive several calls after.”
Another recent project — closure of four underground mine portals near homes in the Coeburn area — used a $38,410 AML grant to install wet seals on the portals and set up erosion controls and revegetation at the sites. One of the portals housed a bat population, so that seal included access for the bats.
“Due to the proximity to town and the evidence of ATV traffic in this area, blocking these portals was a priority,” Baker said. “We can’t stress enough the dangers of entering such openings, and we want to make sure there is no chance of that in the future.”
While AML funds help Virginia Energy deal with emergency mine situations, Kesterson said another fund pool — the federal Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization program — has provided $10 million annually since 2017.
Kesterson said the AMLER program helps Virginia Energy fund other mine reclamation projects as long as they include economic development benefits. The funds do not require an emergency designation for the project, she added.
Congress’ Bipartisan Infrastructure Law helps supply AMLER funds, Kesterson said, and the agency is applying for funds to bid out new projects in 2023.