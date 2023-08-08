BIG STONE GAP – The Virginia Department of Energy is accepting public comment on future projects that could be completed with funding received from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The agency will receive $22.7 million annually for the next 15 years to put toward reclaiming Abandoned Mine Land features across the Commonwealth. AML features are hazards left behind from coal mining that occurred before 1977.

