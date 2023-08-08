BIG STONE GAP – The Virginia Department of Energy is accepting public comment on future projects that could be completed with funding received from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
The agency will receive $22.7 million annually for the next 15 years to put toward reclaiming Abandoned Mine Land features across the Commonwealth. AML features are hazards left behind from coal mining that occurred before 1977.
The agency is accepting public comment through October 1, 2023 on identified problem areas that could lead to projects to reclaim the abandoned mine land features listed. More information on the comment period and a list of problem areas can be found on the Virginia Energy website.
Comments may be submitted via email at BILComments@energy.virginia.gov. Three in-person events will also be held. Audio recordings of these meetings will be available on the same website following each event. Citizens are encouraged to provide input on any abandoned mine land concerns or proposals for projects.
The public participation sessions will be held at the following locations on the dates listed:
- Aug. 14, 6-8 p.m.
Mountain Empire Community College
Dalton Cantrell Hall – Rooms 242 and 243
3441 Mountain Empire Road, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219
- Aug. 23, 6-8 p.m.
Southwest Virginia Community College
Dellinger Hall, Room 118
635 Community College Rd, Cedar Bluff, VA 24609
- Aug. 29, 6-8 p.m.
Chesterfield Technical Center
13900 Hull Street, Midlothian, VA 23112
The federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will provide Virginia Energy with a substantial increase in funding to do more projects and more comprehensive reclamation in areas where several features exist. Public comment received during this period will be considered when prioritizing problem area projects.