Virginia voters getting ready for the 2020 general elections have options other than voting in-person on Election Day.
Under state law, all qualified, registered voters can take advantage of early voting from Sept. 18 through Oct. 31 by visiting their local registrar’s office. Ballots for the presidential, congressional and local Nov. 3 elections will be available starting Sept. 18.
Wise County will have a satellite early voting site for county residents at the Big Stone Gap Town Hall. Scott and Lee counties and the city of Norton do not have locations other than their respective registrar’s offices.
Absentee ballots can be requested now, and the deadline is Oct. 23 via mail, email or fax. Voters can go to their local registrar by Oct. 31 to make an in-person request for an absentee ballot. The deadline to return absentee ballots is by the close of polls on Election Day.
Absentee voters can return their ballots in person to their registrars. Voters have to return their ballot either signed, witnessed and sealed or have a registrar witness them completing and signing their ballot. Friends, family or acquaintances cannot return another voter’s absentee ballot, and the ballots are due at the voter’s registrar office or precinct by the close of polls on Nov. 3.
Persons wanting to register to vote or voters needing to make changes in their registration information must do so with their local registrar by Oct. 13.
Emergency voting is an option available to voters who may be hospitalized or who have to leave town for work reasons. Emergency voting is not a substitute for absentee ballots, and a medical or work reason must be valid, according to state voting laws.
Curb service for people wanting to drop off their absentee ballots will be available at registrars’ offices. For more information on ballots, registration, deadlines, office hours, voting precincts curb service or updating voting information, contact your local registrar:
— Scott County: (276) 386-3843
— Lee County: (276) 346-7780
— Wise County: (276) 328-8331
— Norton: (276) 679-1162
In-person voting will continue to available at all regular polling locations in Wise County on Election Day, Nov. 3. Precincts will open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. If you are in line at 7 p.m., you will be able to vote. Do not get out of line if you are in line to vote at 7 p.m.
For information on elections, including candidates, visit the Virginia State Board of Elections website: www.elections.virginia.gov .
Deadlines:
Voter Registration Deadline Oct.13, 2020 5 p.m.
Absentee (Early) Voting begins Sept. 18, 2020 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Absentee Vote by Mail Request Deadline Oct. 23, 2020 5 p.m.
Absentee (Early) In Person Deadline Oct. 31, 2020 5 p.m.