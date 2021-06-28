BIG STONE GAP — The Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy will hold two additional public listening sessions to receive comments from residents on ways to better diversify the economy of Southwest Virginia. The initiative is called Reenergize Southwest Virginia.
Reenergize Southwest Virginia Listening Session Two
When: July 6, 6 p.m.
Where: Tazewell County, location TBA
Join virtually: https://covaconf.webex.com/covaconf/onstage/g.php?MTID=ea864d5fe14bcf609de5bc4b3d204adf2
Password: dmme1
Dial in number: (866) 692-4530
Dial in access code: 161 371 5413
Reenergize Southwest Virginia Listening Session Three
When: July 8, 6 p.m.
Where: Jettie Baker Center, Clintwood
Join virtually: https://covaconf.webex.com/covaconf/onstage/g.php?MTID=e93ed8de555af7fe51739c2e44faeab4c
Password: dmme1
Dial in number: (866) 692-4530
Dial in access code: 161 966 9412
DMME is receiving comments through a variety of formats. Residents may speak at the in-person meetings:
• Via the chat box through WebEx
• Reenergizeswva@dmme.virginia.gov
• Virginia Regulatory Town Hall website
Comments can be mailed to:
ATTN: Reenergize SWVA
Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy
3405 Mountain Empire Road
Big Stone Gap, VA 24219.
Comments will be accepted through Sept. 30. The first Reenergize Southwest Virginia listening session was held at Mountain Empire Community College on June 8. That recording and more information on the agency’s efforts can be found on the DMME website.
In April, Gov. Ralph Northam signed legislation that repealed the Coal Employment and Production Incentive Tax Credit and the Coalfield Employment Enhancement Tax Credit. The legislation also directed DMME to lead a workgroup and provide a report to the General Assembly as to how the commonwealth can provide economic transition support to the coalfield region of Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Tazewell and Wise counties. Public comment gathered from these meetings will be used in the final report.
For more information, contact: Tarah Kesterson, public relations manager, at tarah.kesterston@dmme.virginia.gov or call( 276) 356-3405; or Michael Skiffington, director of policy and planning at mike.skiffington@dmme.virginia.gov or call (804) 370-1833.