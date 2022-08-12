POUND — Two flood damage sites in Pound have received Virginia Department of Energy funding for repairs.

Virginia Energy has approved Abandoned Mine Land grants totaling $202,700 to fix an underground mine void and an access road washed out through surface mine erosion, department spokesperson Tarah Kesterson said on Wednesday.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video