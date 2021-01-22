Gene C. Couch Jr., president of Virginia Business College, stands in front of the new college's home at the old Virginia Intermont College campus. The school is to start offering classes Feb. 1 virtually and with commuters, with plans to expand to on-campus residential accomodations in the fall. The State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV) Jan. 20 notified the college that is has received a Certificate to Operate in the Commonwealth of Virginia.