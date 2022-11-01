WISE — Virginia voter registrars are handling the second state-level voter records issue in a month.
Four Southwest Virginia registrars said on Monday they received quantities of voter information updates that morning after the state Department of Elections said they had not been sent to local registrars for processing.
Department officials said Monday that several voters came to registrars’ offices across the state to vote and found that their registration information was not updated.
The updates were supposed to have come from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, where patrons are able to register to vote or update their existing voter registrations online or at DMV offices. Those registrations and updates are supposed to be transferred to the Department of Elections and then to local registrars.
All voters affected in that first round had their records updated and they were allowed to vote, according to state officials.
State Elections Commissioner Susan Beals said registrars contacted the department, and department computer staffers searched department records to locate the missing updates.
“I’m pleased that all affected voters are able to vote and that anyone with questions or concerns can reach out to us directly so that we may assist them as we near Election Day,” said Beals.
Wise County Registrar Allison Robbins said Monday’s latest records transfer is the second such issue this year and affects some DMV voter updates generated from May to September.
“Back in September, we had a situation that we weren’t getting all the updates from DMV registrations or record updates,” Robbins said. “We came in this morning to find a set of 378 records. In September, we received a set of about 450 affected records.”
Scott County Registrar Mike Edwards said his office received 151 affected records Monday.
Norton Registrar Gwyn Carlton said she received 40 records, while Lee County Registrar Patsy Burchett saw 191 such records.
All four registrars said their staffs are updating voters’ information from Monday’s data dump.
“No one will be denied or turned away from voting,” Robbins said of all eligible, registered voters including those who registered before the deadline for the Nov. 8 election. Her fellow registrars echoed that comment.
The latest round of Department of Elections problems follows the department’s Oct. 24 announcement of a contract to replace the existing 15-year-old Virginia Election and Registration system. The system, with a projected February 2025 operational date, is supposed to improve voter registration workflows and election security.
All four registrars said concerned voters can call their local registrar or the state Department of Elections to check the status of their individual voter information.
Robbins said all voters will be asked to show one form of identification from the Department of Elections’ acceptable ID list: https://www.elections.virginia.gov/media/formswarehouse/voter-id/outreach-materials/documents/Voter-Identification-Chart---Revised-10.2022.pdf
Any voter who does not have one of the specified forms of identification will be asked to sign an ID confirmation statement, Robbins said.
Earlier in October, the Department of Elections announced that some voters in eight Southwest Virginia counties — including Lee, Wise and Scott counties — and the city of Bristol had received voter information notices with incorrect polling place or precinct information due to a vendor error.
The notices — sent to voters with a P.O. box address instead of a physical mailing address — did not affect those voters’ information in the state or registrars’ computer systems. Correct notices were being mailed in late October.
For more information on voter information, where to vote and on early voting, call:
• Scott County: (276) 386-3843
• Lee County: (276) 346-7780
• Wise County: (276) 328-8331
• Norton: (276) 679-1162
Online: www.elections.virginia.gov