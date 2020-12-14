POUND – A 1927 lynching of a black murder suspect will be the subject of a Virginia historical marker in 2021.
The Historical Society of the Pound and the Wise County Community Remembrance Project got notice Friday from the Virginia Board of Historic Resources that the marker – memorializing the Nov. 29-30, 1927 lynching of Leonard Wood – was approved Dec. 10 and will be ordered from foundry Sewah Studios for delivery sometime in the spring of 2021.
Margaret Sturgill, chair of The Historical Society of the Pound, said Monday that the marker represents several months of work with the Remembrance Project to get approval.
“The Historical Society is so very pleased that we’ve been able to do this,” Sturgill said. “The importance of the lynching is that the governor of Virginia at that time helped pass the first anti-lynching law in the nation. That’s the significance of this horrible event.”
The marker, which will be placed at the site of Woods’ killing at the Virginia-Kentucky state line near Pound, will read:
“Leonard Woods Lynched - Leonard Woods, a black coal miner from Jenkins, KY, was lynched near here on the night of 29-30 Nov. 1927. Officers had arrested Woods for allegedly killing Herschel Deaton, a white man from Coeburn, VA, and had taken him to the Whitesburg, KY, jail. On the day of Deaton’s funeral, a white mob numbering in the hundreds broke into the jail and brought Woods close to this spot, where they hanged, shot, and burned him. No one was ever arrested. In the aftermath, at the urging of Norfolk editor Louis Jaffé, Norton’s Bruce Crawford, and other journalists, VA Gov. Harry F. Byrd worked with the General Assembly early in 1928 to pass the nation’s first law defining lynching as a state crime.”
Tom Costa, a history professor at The University of Virginia’s College at Wise and a member of the Community Remembrance Project’s steering committee, worked with students over the past two years to research three documented lynchings in Wise County between 1902 and the Woods lynching in 1927. Much of that work had been presented to the Historical Society of the Pound, helping both groups to cooperate in getting approval for the state marker.
“We talked with them three times, and they were pretty enthusiastic from the beginning,” Costa said of working with the society and getting town officials involved. “You start into this and find what’s important about each incident. Each lynching had its own specific circumstances, but after the Woods lynching there were no more spectacles of a public nature in Virginia, although violence still happened against blacks. The governor and legislature passed the state’s lynching law in March 1928.”
Costa said that The Historical Society of the Pound is also part of the Community Remembrance Project and has helped work with the Alabama-based Equal Justice Initiative to obtain a marker to memorialize the Woods lynching and two others – Wiley Guynn in 1902 and Dave Hurst in 1920. Approval for that marker came a week before the state marker approval, and the Remembrance Project will work to find a site for the EJI marker in 2021 as well.
Installing the Woods marker will see some delays, Costa said. Sewah Studios has seen a four-month backlog in orders because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to state Highway Marker Program Manager Jennifer Loux, and the Project and historical society will be working with the Virginia Department of Transportation to pick a location near the original Woods lynching site that will allow safe public access along U.S. Route 23.
“COVID-19 has delayed things, but we’re hoping we can have an unveiling ceremony in the late summer or early fall of 2021,” Costa added.
Sturgill said the Historical Society of the Pound has raised $1,700 of the total $1,945 cost of the marker and mounting pole. Anyone wanting to donate to the marker project can send donations to: The Historical Society of the Pound, P.O. Box 305, Pound, Virginia 24279.
Costa said he also hopes to get community groups involved in setting up an area around the marker where visitors can take time to read and reflect on the significance of what was a horrible event.
“What has been valuable to me has been working with the students and seeing them do and present the research,” Costa said. “They can see that their work resulted in these kinds of decisions.”