RICHMOND — All Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority stores will be closed on Sunday, April 4, in observance of the Easter holiday.
The ABC stores serving Wise, Lee and Scott counties will be open on Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. and the Norton store from noon to 9 p.m. All stores will reopen after noon on Monday, April 5.
April 5 is also Mini Monday, when customers can receive a complimentary 50ml bottle of Jameson Cold Brew Whiskey & Coffee with any purchase (online or in-store) of $25 or more in spirits or wine.
Customers can shop ahead of Easter Sunday in-store or online with curbside pickup or home delivery in select areas. Information on ABC’s 392 stores —including brands and quantities of spirits available at each location — can be found online at www.abc.virginia.gov.