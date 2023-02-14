Local news logo

Starting Wednesday, Virginia residents will not be able to set outside fires until 4 p.m. daily.

The state’s 4 p.m. burn law prohibits open-air fires from 4 p.m. to midnight daily through April 30, according to the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDF), and department officials advise residents to check local ordinances in case their locality has more restrictive burn regulations.

