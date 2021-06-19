The Virginia State Police’s 2020 Crime in Virginia Report may be a snapshot of criminal activity, but one Southwest Virginia prosecutor says the COVID-19 pandemic makes it hard to compare the past year to others.
The report, released this month, looks at two types of crimes committed in each city, county and state college campus jurisdiction in the commonwealth.
Group A crimes include three ranges of more serious incidents, many falling into the felony category.
• Crimes against persons include murder/manslaughter, assaults, sexual assaults, intimidation and human trafficking.
• Crimes against property include arson, bribery, burglary/breaking and entering, robbery, destruction/damage/vandalism, embezzlement, various categories of theft, credit card/ATM fraud, shoplifting, extortion/blackmail, motor vehicle theft and other stolen property offenses.
• Crimes against society in the report include drug and related offenses, betting/gambling-related offenses, pornography, weapons, and animal cruelty.
Group B crimes include many misdemeanor offenses like DUI/drunkenness/liquor law violations, bad checks, nonviolent family offenses, trespassing, peeping Tom, and other offenses.
Across the region, most localities’ crime incident rates were below the 2020 statewide level of 3,969.1 for Group A serious crimes per 100,000 residents.
Four localities, however, had rates above the state level:
• Norton: 10,997.2 per 100,000
• Pennington Gap: 6,914.6 per 100,000
• St. Paul: 6,228 per 100,000
• Coeburn: 4,065 per 100,000
Among the police and sheriff’s departments in Wise, Lee and Scott counties and Norton, simple assaults, drug/narcotic and DUI/drunkenness in the Group A category made up the largest single offense categories for all three counties, their 10 towns and Norton.
Eight murders, involuntary or voluntary manslaughter incidents were reported across the three counties and Norton. All sexual assault categories in the report — including forcible rape, forcible sodomy, forcible fondling, incest, and statutory rape — made up 44 cases across the region.
Norton led all localities in the region combined in shoplifting incidents (155) compared to 65 handled by the three counties and 10 towns. Slemp said the presence of a Walmart in city limits was a factor in the city’s number of shoplifting cases.
Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III said some of the numbers and types of crimes reported in localities and Wise County did not surprise him because of the pandemic’s impact on people’s lifestyles.
“2020 was an anomaly, though, because people spent most of their time restricted to home due to the governor’s emergency orders,” Slemp said. “Many offenses like expired inspection stickers and registrations or vehicle safety violations weren’t prosecuted for much of the year here or in other jurisdictions because people couldn’t access the Department of Motor Vehicles.”
Many nonviolent misdemeanor offenses during 2020 were also handled through summonses instead of arrests, Slemp said, because court systems across Virginia were also subject to continual state Supreme Court emergency orders through much of 2020.
“For a three-month period, courts were basically shut down last year,” said Slemp. “We’ve just resumed in-person court hearings and trials, and it feels like we’re busier now than we have been in several years.”
Slemp said other offenses probably did increase, especially domestic assaults and alcohol- and drug-related crimes.
One anomaly among Southwest Virginia localities in the report was the Pound Police Department.
Other police and sheriff departments in the three counties and Norton reported populations that corresponded closely with U.S. Census population estimates in 2020, but the Pound report was approximately 560 people below the census population of 918.
The Pound section of the VSP report included eight incidents for 2020. Two other Southwest Virginia departments serving similar size populations — St. Paul with 851 residents and Jonesville with 928 — reported 53 and 27 incidents, respectively.
“We don’t collect data for them,” Slemp said about the Pound report, “but from my experience we’ve prosecuted more cases in prior years than I see in the 2020 report.”
Gary Wilcox was appointed interim Pound police chief in May to maintain control over the department’s records and evidence room after the town council disbanded the department. Wilcox said he is still assessing the condition of those records.
“I’m not able to make a comparison at this time,” Wilcox said of the 2020 report and previous department filings with the State Police.