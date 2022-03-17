If you didn’t know him, you might wonder about that name. Was he named for a piece of sod? Turf? Why was he called Turf?
Turf was actually a term of endearment, a shortened version of his last name, McInturff. His full name was James Calvin McInturff.
But if you knew him, he was just Turf.
Of course, he wasn’t always Turf. When I first met him, in junior high when we played on the same City League basketball team, he was Jimmy.
But it wasn’t long until the Legend of Turf began.
Some remember it beginning the day he rode a minibike through Study Hall at Dobyns-Bennett wearing a Santa Claus suit and yelling “Ho, ho, ho.” Others recall the day he squirted a shaving cream beard on his face and ran shirtless down the main corridor of the school, shouting “Merry Christmas” as he passed each classroom.
Or maybe it was both. At the same time. Memories conflate and transform, so maybe it was a motorbike in the main hall or a shirtless sprint through Study Hall.
The Legend of Turf was cemented early in his senior year when he located an ancient Cadillac hearse on a car lot in Bristol. He took up a collection from his merry band of pranksters, who called themselves The Trolls, and plunked $200 down on the used car dealer’s desk and drove off.
Soon The Hearse, as it became known, was completely associated with Turf and was making appearances all over town.
Anytime a yard got toilet- papered, there were always Hearse sightings reported nearby.
When Dobyns-Bennett played Tennessee High, the Hearse led a Viking Funeral down Broad Street, with the Kingsport Police Department lending a hand for traffic control. Turf had talked the KPD into helping even though it probably wasn’t necessary. The Hearse was the parade.
The most famous appearance of The Hearse was when Turf sneaked it into the 1966 Fourth of July Parade, crashing the procession from a side street, anticipating “Animal House” by a decade. There’s a famous picture of that ride but it can’t be printed because the newspaper would have to black out a few hand gestures, quite a few, and then you wouldn’t be able to see Turf or The Hearse.
Despite all his antics, Turf maintained perfect attendance through all 12 grades of Kingsport City Schools: never sick, never ditched, never expelled.
Turf was the glue who held together The Trolls, a makeshift D-B gang that was all about fun. Even as the group spread out all over the country, and the world, after graduation — to Knoxville, Johnson City, Memphis, Birmingham, Vietnam — Turf kept everyone connected with frequent phone calls and letters. And as they moved into adulthood and fatherhood, he kept the group together with road trips, to Tennessee bowl games and the Kentucky Derby.
Turf had gone to four different colleges, leaving each for a different — always hilarious — reason and finally getting a law degree at a YMCA law school in Nashville. No surprise to those who knew Turf; his dad was legendary Kingsport trial attorney Burkett McInturff. Turf may have been the son of a legend, but he created his own legend.
He eventually set up his law practice, trial law, of course, just like Dad, and his life in Birmingham.
So when word reached Tennessee a couple of weeks ago that Turf had passed away, phone lines and email servers threatened to crash as Turf’s friends spread the news, each remembering a different story: the Daytona Beach trip culminating with Turf riding a jackass, the Orange Bowl journey that almost ended before it began when The Hearse conked out shortly after departing Kingsport.
The one story they all laughed about was The Night of the Half Moon when Turf and The Trolls, under cover of darkness, hoisted an outhouse to the top of the brand-new D-B Dome. The next day the Kingsport Times News published a front-page photo, submitted anonymously, of the moonlit silhouette of the outhouse and a shadowy figure. It can now be revealed that that shadowy figure was Turf admiring his work.
Turf may be gone but Turf Tales live on.
Those who knew him can’t finish one story without telling another, all told with a big smile and an even bigger laugh, which is exactly what Turf brought to the daily lives of his friends.
No one tells a Turf story in the past tense. It’s like he’s still around, ready to create another memorable adventure.
Turf leaves behind three children, exactly the combination you would expect, a reflection of him: a lawyer (who is married to a lawyer), a recent law school grad, and, naturally, a wild child.
The wild child remembers her dad the way he would want to be remembered: “He wore his passion and uniqueness proudly. He was a wonderful father, the kind who told you every day that the sun didn’t rise until you opened your eyes. He never hesitated to be goofy and glowed when making those he loved laugh. He appreciated flowers and fine whiskey and spoke endlessly of his respect for his parents and friends. He lived an incredible fearless life full of legendary moments.”
In unison, The Trolls add, “Amen.”