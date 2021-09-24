BLOUNTVILLE — Joan Berry, Debbie Locke, and District Attorney General Barry Staubus unveiled plans Friday for a Sullivan County Victims of Violent Crimes Memorial to be funded through donations and installed in front of the Blountville Justice Center.
Berry, whose daughter Johnia Berry was murdered in 2007, is a member of HOPE for Victims, a nonprofit organization leading the fundraising effort to pay for the memorial.
Berry noted that Sept. 25 is National Remembrance Day for Murder Victims, deemed an annual event by Congress in 2007.
The planned memorial will show the families and friends of those lost to violent crime that neither they nor their loved ones have been forgotten and are supported by the community, Berry said.
"I'm speaking from the heart when I tell you what it does to your family and your life when you lose a loved one to violent crime," Berry said. "It leaves a hole in your heart that's there forever."
The goal of the fundraising effort is to reach at least $8,500 in donations. That will cover the cost of the granite for three columns (a center 6-foot one, flanked by two 5-foot ones) to be engraved with the names of victims.
Staubus said he is confident the effort will succeed, citing the "graciousness" of the people of Sullivan County.
"The victims of Sullivan County deserve a memorial," Staubus said.
Berry said the estimated completion date is April 2022, and names on the memorial will be updated annually on or near National Remembrance Day for Murder Victims.
Locke, whose husband, Mike, was killed by a hit-and-run repeat-offense drunk driver, said the memorial will serve as a symbol of hope and community support for those who have lost family, friends or co-workers to violent crime.
"It shows we have not forgotten their silenced voices and we will continue to advocate for their justice," Locke said. "Those of us left will have a place to go remember and reflect. We are not alone in all of this. Let's make this beautiful memorial a reality."