ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education’s student quiz for February was so tough it didn’t receive a correct response until two days before the March 4 BOE meeting.
On March 2, Volunteer High School senior Madison Lipe, who also happens to be her school’s student representative on the BOE, correctly answered last month’s question: What is the oldest grist mill in Hawkins County that is still standing?
The correct answer is Shanks Mill in Stanley Valley.
Board member Tecky Hicks told the Times News on Monday he’s not sure of the exact date of the original construction of Shanks Mill, but they know there was an addition constructed in 1920.
Hicks added, however, he’s not aware of any other grist mills still standing in Hawkins County aside from Shanks Mill, which would make it the oldest in the county.
Shanks Mill is located on Big Creek near the intersection of George Allen Road and Stanley Valley Road.
“We had a lot of submissions, a lot of hearty tries, a lot of research going on, and finally two days ago we received the correct answer, and it was our student board member Maddy Lipe,” Director of Schools Matt Hixson told the BOE during its March 4 meeting.
“She correctly identified Shanks Mill. She and her mother did go take pictures of it. It is still standing,” Hixson said.
“It’s still operational, too,” Hicks added.
For providing the correct answer, Lipe receives $25 worth of Pal’s Bucks.
The trivia question for March is: What is the name of the tribe of Native Americans who settled along the banks of the Holston River in eastern Hawkins County in the late 16th and early 17th centuries?
Responses can be emailed to BOEtriviasubmission@hck12.net or dropped off in person at the Central Office in Rogersville, and the first correct submission wins.
Hixson said he will update the district website at www.hck12.net when a correct submission has been received. As of Monday afternoon, the prize was still up for grabs.
In January, Board Chairman Chris Christian launched the monthly BOE quiz, and it was met with such a positive result Christian decided to make it a monthly tradition. The new question and last month’s winner are announced during the monthly BOE meeting on the first Thursday of each month.
The inaugural winner in January’s contest was St. Clair Elementary School second-grader Parker Horton, who knew the history behind the naming of the Hugh B. Day Bridge on Route 66-S just south of Rogersville.
Horton told Hixson that his dad and uncle helped him find out about Hugh Bowen Day, who was the chairman of the BOE from 1952 to 1954. Day, who died in 1955, also served as a Rogersville alderman from 1935-52, town recorder for 1936-49 and was a well-known figure in the Democratic Party across Tennessee, having served as campaign manager for Gov. Frank Clement.