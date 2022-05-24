JONESVILLE — What do you do when your department gets 24 new sets of body armor?
Lee County Sheriff Gary Parsons decided that his department’s now-surplus armor is going to help people facing an organized enemy — the Russian army.
“These vests can still stop bullets or shrapnel,” Parsons said Monday as he and Deputy William Thornhill looked over two cases of vests that will go to Ukraine through the efforts of the Ukrainian American Coordinating Council.
Parsons said he found out about the UACC’s efforts through an April email from the Virginia Sheriff’s Association. While the UACC began its efforts in the 1960s as a cultural and support organization for Ukrainian Americans and emigres, the Russian invasion has seen a shift in its efforts in the past four months.
UACC has been asking for donations of surplus or expired body armor, armor plate carriers and helmets, and Parsons said the request came just as the county Board of Supervisors had approved buying new armor for his department.
Parsons said he plans to pack and ship the vests this week so UACC can get them to Ukraine. He said the vests can be used by troops and by civilian rescue and support personnel.
The vests will go to the DAAR Charitable Foundation as part of its Stand With Ukraine Fundraiser to help provide safety, protection and care to the people of Ukraine. DAAR is a U.S. 501(c)(3) nonprofit.
“If these can help protect Ukrainians, we’re glad to send them,” Parsons said.