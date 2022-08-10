WISE — The Wise County School Board had its first back-to-school moment of the new school year on Tuesday.
While not having firm enrollment numbers after four days in session, Superintendent Mike Goforth started his first regular board meeting by telling the members that enrollment seemed to be on an “uptick.”
“We’re four days in and things seem very smooth so far,” Goforth said, pointing to strong enrollment at Wise Primary and other schools.
Several school renovation projects have been slowed by a combination of weather and a national supply chain slowdown, Goforth said. A planned overhaul of the parking and access area at Coeburn Primary School suffered from rains through much of July, he said, and building HVAC air systems at J.W. Adams Combined School have slowed because of production slowdowns of that equipment.
Supply issues also have slowed renovation work at Union Primary School, Goforth said.
“We should have much of that work completed by the end of the fall,” Goforth said, crediting division Maintenance Director Gary Lawson with keeping projects from interfering with classroom instruction.
Goforth said he also had preliminary information that all county schools should be accredited this school year.
The board voted unanimously to move the November board meeting from Election Day, Nov. 8, to Nov. 10.
