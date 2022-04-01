KINGSPORT — Calling all artists, artisans, creatives and craftspeople of all trades. Applications are now being accepted for Christmas Connection 2022. The two-day event will take place Nov. 11 and 12 at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium.
The Christmas Connection — Artistic Creations Fair is sponsored by the Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts and is celebrating its 43rd year of artistic creations.
The event hosts the region’s best craftspeople, artisans, artists and creatives. People from the Tri-Cities and beyond look forward to the Christmas Connection year after year.
Admission to the event is free.
The application deadline is July 1, and there is no cost to apply. All applications are reviewed by a selection committee, taking various factors into consideration in order to create a high quality, attractive show having a good mix of artistic and crafting creations.
This year's hours will be Friday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 12, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
To access the vendor application from the city website or for more information, visit https://arts.KingsportTN.gov.