BRISTOL, Tenn. — Tractors were being driven in and booths were being set up.
It was the day before the 2022 Farm Expo and the South Building at Bristol Motor Speedway was abuzz on Friday, as vendors set up for the big day.
Dorothy Tipton, general manager for Kubota of Kingsport, said the business has been presenting at the show for at least five years and has been the premier sponsor for the past four.
“It’s great. We get out with our customers and meet people from our area. It works out really well,” she said. “You interact a lot with the community.”
Many other vendors were setting up on Friday, including John Deere and Rhoton & Smith Furniture, based in Weber City.
The two-day expo runs from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday.
The event is sponsored by Kubota of Kingsport and Six Rivers Media.
The expo will feature family- friendly activities with plenty of entertainment from live musical performers and even a chainsaw artist.
But the event will offer more than entertainment.
“We’re having all kinds of giveaways,” Tipton said.
The Kubota dealer will be giving away a chainsaw and electric blower. In addition, the business will be handing out $200 discount coupons for some of its equipment, such as mowers and tractors.
Rhoton & Smith was putting the finishing touches on its display Friday morning.
It consists of tables, glassware and a sectional couch.
Salesperson Darcy Sluss said this is the first year the store is participating in the expo.
The business is family-owned and has been in Weber City for almost 60 years. It will be giving away hats and pens and offering $50 off any $500-or-more purchases.
The goal is simple.
“I’m hoping to sell everything in this section,” Sluss said, laughing. “We’re going to sell everything in this section.”