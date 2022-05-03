BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable won the Republican Party Primary on Tuesday to become the GOP nominee in the county general election in August.
He will face independent candidates Val Edwards George and Bobby Weaver on the August ballot.
If he's victorious, it will be Venable's third consecutive term as county mayor.
His challenger for the GOP nomination, County Commissioner Angie Stanley, came within a hair of surpassing the lead Venable established with early and absentee results.
The final vote at the end of the night: Venable 6,172 votes (50.49%); and Stanley 6,051 votes (49.51%).
Speaking with the Times News just after 11 p.m., Venable said this campaign had been "incredible" compared to his more than a dozen prior runs for office.
"I'm extremely grateful to the people of Sullivan County who have offered me the opportunity to continue serving them," Venable said. "I will do my best not to let them down."
Stanley, a two-term commissioner, sought the nomination to run for mayor and did not seek reelection to the Sullivan County Commission, meaning her close-second finish leaves her out of county government once her term on the commission expires in August — at least at this point.
As of April 23, the end of the most recent campaign finance disclosure reporting period, Stanley had spent $97,000 on her campaign for the GOP mayoral nomination, while Venable had spent $61,000.