BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable filed his petition on Tuesday to seek the Republican nomination for re-election.
Two would-be challengers, County Commissioner Angie Stanley and County Commissioner Mark Vance, filed weeks ago. And two others, Albert Moretz and County Commissioner David Akard, have picked up petitions to potentially enter the race for the GOP nomination. Three hopefuls have picked up to run as independents in the race for mayor.
In a statement released by his campaign just after he officially filed his petition, Venable said he is running to keep the coun- ty moving forward.
“The question facing voters is one of responsible leadership,” Venable said. “Every generation needs a leader who is willing to step up and make bold decisions to get the basic functions of government right.”
If elected, this would be a third consecutive four-year term for Venable, who voters overwhelmingly embraced over former Mayor Steve Godsey in the latter’s reelection bid in 2014.
“I was sent to this office by our citizens several years ago to restore leadership and get our financial house in order with the long run in mind, and I believe the voters of Sullivan County know we have things back on track,” Venable said Tuesday.
When he took office in 2014, Sullivan County had demonstrably failed finances and equally failing facilities, Venable said.
“Working together with the County Commission, we met those challenges by building consensus to construct desperately needed new schools, the first new schools in 40 years, and a new jail that meets the standards of unfunded federal mandates, thus avoiding lawsuits and massive liabilities for our taxpayers,” Venable said. “Despite an unprecedented concentration of challenges after decades of deferred maintenance, Sullivan County government is clearly in better shape today than where we found it because we’ve stopped kicking the can down the road and dealt with generational problems. You just can’t buy that kind of trust. We’re better prepared for the future. That’s responsible leadership.”
Venable said he is keen to see several key projects through to completion while focusing on a comprehensive approach to regional development that brings everyone in the area to the table.
“This is not an easy task, but it’s vital to the long-term success of our region,” Venable said. “Through a regional approach to economic development, we can strengthen our reach and present a positive picture of our region to the rest of the world without asking for new revenue from taxpayers.”
The GOP and Democratic primaries are May 3.
Independent candidates who file petitions by the Feb. 17 deadline advance straight to the county general election in August.
Those who have picked up, but have not yet filed, for county mayor are: Wendell B. Clark; Val Edwards George (son of Kingsport Vice Mayor and Sullivan County Commissioner Colette George); and Robert Weaver.
Monday was the deadline for the first campaign finance reports for this election cycle.
According to public records: Stanley has loaned $100,000 to her campaign; Venable has loaned his campaign $30,000; and Vance has loaned his campaign $20,000 (and contributed another $716).