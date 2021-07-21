Motorists can expect the possibility of significant delays during daylight hours Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, due to the replacement of two large pipes beneath Route 83 between Clintwood and Fremont in Dickenson County.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible. There will be times during the pipe installations that traffic will be stopped for 15-20 minutes to allow crews to place the pipes and cover them with gravel before vehicles can pass.
Additionally, be alert to work along the shoulder between Route 621 Georges Fork and the Wise County line July 22-23 and July 26-30. There may be slight delays associated with this work. Pay close attention to workers and signage through the work zone.