RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Transportation has made statewide preparations ahead of Hurricane Ian’s impact on the commonwealth.
VDOT officials on Friday said travelers on state roads can expect high winds and heavy rains through Monday night as the storm passes through the region. Those conditions can mean downed power lines and trees along with flooding, and motorists should pay attention to local weather reports and official announcements while limiting travel.
“VDOT’s top priority is the safety of the traveling public and the safety of our crews who will be battling the effects of Hurricane Ian,” said VDOT Chief Deputy Commissioner Cathy McGhee. “Our crews across the commonwealth have worked diligently to prepare our roadways and our people for whatever this storm may bring. VDOT, along with our partners in VDEM and Virginia State Police, are working to ensure our efforts are coordinated and that those impacted receive a quick and effective response.”
Drivers should expect periodic, mobile lane closures as crews clear drainage features along roads.
VDOT recommends that drivers
be careful on roadways
by doing the following:
• Obey all “road closed” signage.
• “Turn around, don’t drown.” Do not attempt to travel through flooded roadways or walk alongside them.
• Remember that six inches of flood water is enough to knock an adult off of his or her feet.
• Remember that 12 inches of water can move most cars.
• Remember that 18-24 inches can carry away most large SUVs, vans and trucks.
• Be alert to debris, downed trees and power lines, as well as road crews that may be attempting to clear roadways.
• Be alert to high wind advisories, especially on bridges or taller structures. High-profile vehicles such as tractor- trailers, SUVs or box trucks are especially vulnerable and should not cross a bridge when a high wind advisory is posted.
Some VDOT districts are monitoring wind speeds on critical bridges, structures and roadways and will notify the public if there are any associated warnings or traffic impacts. VDOT traffic signal crews are on standby to repair downed or inoperable signals caused by high winds, and emergency tree crews are on standby in case high winds lead to downed trees.
Before traveling, the public should check road conditions by calling 511, visiting www.511Virginia.org or checking the 511 Virginia mobile app.
The public should report any problems such as flooding, downed trees or road hazards to VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center at 1 (800) FOR-ROAD (367-7623) or by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov.
For more information including safety information and travel alerts, visit www.virginiadot.org.