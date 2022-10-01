Tri-Cities area under high wind watch, hazardous weather outlook tonight and Tuesday

RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Transportation has made statewide preparations ahead of Hurricane Ian’s impact on the commonwealth.

VDOT officials on Friday said travelers on state roads can expect high winds and heavy rains through Monday night as the storm passes through the region. Those conditions can mean downed power lines and trees along with flooding, and motorists should pay attention to local weather reports and official announcements while limiting travel.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

For more information including safety information and travel alerts, visit www.virginiadot.org.