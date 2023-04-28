This median crossing at the Indian Mountain Trade Center was the site of an April 22 crash involving two motorcycles and an SUV. One cyclist died, and another received serious injuries. VDOT in 2022 identified the site as a traffic safety issue and had revised an improvement project to deal with traffic issues there.
WISE — Changes to a planned $5.1 million traffic improvement project had already been made before an April 22 motorcycle crash that left one cyclist dead and another with serious injuries.
Virginia Department of Transportation Bristol District spokesperson Michelle Earl said the median crossover at the Indian Mountain Trade Center on U.S. Route 23 near Wise was part of a package of traffic safety concerns unveiled for public comment in the fall of 2022.
“The proposed Route 23 improvements at this location changed slightly since the public hearing and the feedback received from the public in late 2022,” said Earl.
The original plan proposal in November called for the median crossing at the trade center to be closed and traffic exiting the site be required to exit on a right/northbound turn only and travel about a half-mile from the center to make a U-turn if going southbound on U.S. 23.
Southbound traffic entering the trade center would have had to travel about a half-mile to the Glamorgan area on U.S. 23 to make a U-turn and head northbound to make a right turn into the center.
Earl said the newest version of the project — due to go to bid this fall for an early 2025 construction start — will change slightly.
“The southbound entrance to the Indian Mountain Trade Center will be right-turn into the property only,” Earl said, “removing the right-turn off the property option shown at public hearing. The northern entrance to the trade center will include a left turn off the property onto southbound Route 23 due to adequate sight distance at the location.”
Motorcyclists Edgar F. Martin Jr., 45, Pound, and Eric S. Moore, Abingdon, struck an SUV pulling out of the trade center’s exit Saturday after the vehicle was trying to pull across the median crossover. State Police investigators said the cyclists would have been unable to avoid hitting the SUV. Martin died and Moore suffered serious injuries from the crash, while the SUV driver received minor injuries.
Martin’s death was the second fatality at the trade center crossing in 10 years, according to Virginia Department of Motor Vehicle’s incident information. Three other fatal crashes were recorded in a section of U.S. Route 23 north of the trade center near the Carriage Hill section of Wise County that also falls in the planned VDOT traffic project. Those crashes happened between November 2018 and January 2020.